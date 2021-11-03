MALHEUR COUNTY SCHOOLS

Raeshelle Meyer, who has taught in Vale and has administrative experience at Four Rivers Community School, is the new interim superintendent in the Adrian School District.

Adrian High School (Enterprise file photo)

ADRIAN – Raeshelle Meyer was named the interim superintendent at Adrian School District last Thursday, Oct. 28, in a unanimous vote by the five members of the Adrian School Board.

She will replace Mark Redmond, Malheur Education Service District superintendent, who has held the role since the board dismissed former superintendent Kevin Purnell in late August.

Meyer’s contract goes through June 2022, at which time the board will evaluate whether to hire her as a full-time employee or to renew its search.

“I think I can learn and grow from that school district, so it’s a good fit,” Meyer said in an interview with the Enterprise. “I’m just looking forward to being part of the Adrian School District team and working together to move the school forward.”

Meyer, a longtime Ontario resident, began her teaching career in 1999 in the Vale School District. There, she taught at the elementary, middle and high school levels before moving on to Four Rivers Community School, where she became a math and science teacher. In 2011, she became director of student services and then principal.

In considering her achievements at Four Rivers, Meyer said she is most proud of her role in helping to expand the school to include a high school option.

“That was kind of my baby, and the superintendent really allowed me to take that project and run with it,” she said.

Meyer said her first goal in Adrian is to hire a business manager. Then, she plans to focus on advancing the district’s goals of getting a new track and working on a strategic plan for the district, all while immersing herself in the schools and connecting with the community.

Meyer said that one thing she appreciates about Adrian is its small size – student enrollment was 275 in August. Another is leaders’ student-first approach.

“Even though there’s been some turmoil in Adrian, those folks do want what’s best for kids, and they’re highly invested in their community and their school,” Meyers said. “That aligns well with my philosophy of leadership.”

Meyer said that despite an open OSHA investigation into masking at Adrian, which was prompted by three complaints that the governor’s mask mandate was not being enforced in schools, she is confident that now, everyone agrees on what needs to be done for Covid safety.

“Our chair Eddie Kinkade put out a letter to the community about supporting masking, and so I feel like everyone’s in a good place with that,” Meyer said. “I don’t think I need to lay down any law, the board and I, staff, and community all support whatever needs to happen to keep kids in school.”

As she begins her tenure, Meyer said she looks forward to working with the board and the community to make the school year a success.

“I have a servant leadership style,” she said. “Students, staff: my door is truly open, and I do want to hear from all stakeholders and engage with everybody at a high level.”

News tip? Contact the Enterprise at [email protected]

