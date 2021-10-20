Free CORONAVIRUS IN MALHEUR COUNTY

The Malheur County Health Department on Wednesday reported two more people with Covid have died, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 70s. With the updated counts, the county has seen 12 Covid-related deaths since early August and 77 overall.

The Malheur County Health Department has reported two more Covid-related deaths, bringing the county’s total to 77 since the start of the pandemic.

The deaths reported on Wednesday were a woman in her 70s and a man in his 50s. Health Department officials said they have no additional information on the deaths.

“Counseling and crisis support services can be access by calling Lifeways at 541-889-9167,” said a press release from the department. “We encourage everyone to be respectful, as a family in our community is grieving.”

The department noted the county has seen 12 Covid-related deaths since the second week in August.

Local health officials urge people to get vaccinated and to take precautions against the spread of the virus, including masking indoors and outdoors when distancing cannot be maintained. They also urge people to stay home if they feel ill and experience symptoms including fever or chills, cough, body aches, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

County health officials and the Oregon Health Authority are offering testing and vaccination events every Tuesday this month from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For a schedule of drive-up testing events, go to https://malheurhealth.org/mchd-events-

calendar/.

People can also get tested at local providers clinics and doctor’s offices.

