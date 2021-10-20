COMMUNITY

The annual FFA Auction, which raises money for scholarships, drew a crowd of bidders to the Vale Bus Barn last weekend.

FFA students line up with auction items to display as the bidding heats up at the annual auction in Vale on Oct. 16, 2021. (The Enterprise/LILIANA FRANKEL)

VALE – From art to meats, and much more, auction items were selling briskly at last Saturday’s Vale FFA auction. The event raises money for scholarships for local FFA members.

Wearing their trademark blue jackets, the FFA youth worked the event, lining up to show off the items on the block at the Vale School District bus barn.

Longhorn, anyone? An FFA member displays a keeper at the annual auction in Vale on Oct. 16, 2021. (The Enterprise/LILIANA FRANKEL)

An FFA member displays a cowboy-themed sculpture on the block at the annual auction in Vale on Oct. 16, 2021. (The Enterprise/LILIANA FRANKEL)

Auctioneer Sam Baker keeps things moving along at the Vale FFA Scholarship Auction. (The Enterprise/LILIANA FRANKEL)

Auction-goers watch from the chairs and mill around the displays to track the sale of items during the auction on Oct. 15, 2021. (The Enterprise/LILIANA FRANKEL)

Residents monitor the action during the annual auction in Vale on Oct. 16, 2021. (The Enterprise/LILIANA FRANKEL)

