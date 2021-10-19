COMMUNITY

The center in Vale will resume its popular hot meals onsite once a week for age 50 and up, starting Friday, Oct. 22.

The Vale Senior Center, noted for its colorful mural celebrating quilting, will be serving onsite hot meals again at noon on Fridays. (Enterprise file photo)

VALE – Onsite hot meals are returning to the Vale Senior Center one day a week, starting this Friday.

The meal will be from 12 noon to 1 p.m., prepared by the center’s cooks.

The meals are available to people 50 and older, and the cost is $3. Those who can’t afford the cost can still participate by notifying the greeter.

The first meal will be spaghetti with meatballs, salad, dessert and beverages.

The Friday meals will offer tasty, well-balanced menus to appeal to seniors of all ages.

Seniors are invited to come early to visit or play cribbage and card games. The center also has an exercise program for seniors. The doors open at 10 a.m.

Masks and sanitizer are available at the door, and the center is observing the mask mandate and sanitizing the dining room before and after mealtime.

Those using the center can take off their masks at the meal, but are asked to mask during other activities. Anyone who is feeling ill is advised to stay home.

For information about the mealsite, call 541-473-3145 or Irene, 541-881-7996 or Frances, 541-519-0420.

