PUBLIC NOTICES

Estate of Richard Allen Hood, Estate of BARBARA JUNE GIPSON

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Richard Allen Hood Case No. 6219. Notice is hereby given that Timothy Wayne Bradford and Christy Joan Bradford have been appointed Personal Representatives of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Co-Personal Representatives at the office of their attorneys, Butler & Looney, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published September 29, 2021.

Publish Dates September 29, October 6 and 13, 2021.

Larry A. Sullivan, OSBN 783935

280 A Street East

P.O. Box 220

Vale, Oregon 97918

(541) 473-3141 Business

(541) 473-2651 Facsimile [email protected]

Attorney for Personal Representative

IN THE COUNTY COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

CASE NO. 6218

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

In the Matter of the Estate of:

BARBARA JUNE GIPSON,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rachel E. Amick has been appointed Personal Representative. All Persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the Personal Representative at P.O Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the lawyer for the Personal Representative, Larry A. Sullivan, P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918.

DATED and first published on September 29, 2021.

Respectfully,

Larry A. Sullivan, OSBN 783935

Attorney for Personal Representative

Publish Date: September 29, 2021, October 6 & 13, 2021