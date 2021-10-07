COMMUNITY

Marcos Martinez finds skills for his future in Ontario High School's personal trainer course, one of the career training classes offered in Malheur County schools.

Editor’s note: This is a continuing series of articles highlighting students exploring vocations and learning hands-on work skills through Career and Technical Education classes offered in Malheur County high schools.

Meet: Marcos Martinez

Ontario High School, grade 11

Class: Certified Personal Trainer Program

Teacher: Tayler Elizondo, certified strength and conditioning specialist

Why I’m taking this class: I decided to take this class because I like learning about the human body and its functions.

Marcos Martinez (left) monitors Jeremy Romayor as he performs an exercise in class.(Submitted photo)

What I like about this class: I like it because it’s very interesting to learn about the body structure and the movements. I also like doing group work and being involved with the class.

What I’d like the community to know: This class is really fun and it also helps you to understand the body. It helps you in real life.

My dream: My future dreams are to play sports or be involved with sports – such as being a personal trainer, or a doctor, or even a physical therapist.

