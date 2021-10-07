MALHEUR COUNTY SPORTS

Nate Kimball ran for 117 yards and scored two touchdowns to help lift the Vikings over the visiting Ontario Tigers, 41-6, Friday night in a prep football game.

Vale quarterback Tanner Steele looks downfield as Ontario's Manny Ramirez moves in for the tackle Friday night in Vale. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL).

VALE - Ontario struck first but the Vikings battled back and took control of this game early. After the Tigers staked out a 6-0 lead, the Viking scored 41 unanswered points to secure the win.

Ontario quarterback Ruben Hernandez (4) pulls the trigger on a pass as Vale's Eli Aldred (29) applies pressure during their game Friday night. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL).

Ontario's Austin Shephard (12) wraps up Vale running back Nate Kimball (34) during first-half action of their contest. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL).

Ontario's Ruben Hernandez (4) is hit as he tries to scramble during a game with Vale Friday night. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL).

Ruben Hernandez (4) tries to avoid Vale tacklers Peter McBride (4) and Will Friend (52). (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL).

Vale's John Wolfe (1) tackles Ontario's Matt Bell during first-half action of their game Friday night. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL).

Ontario's Ruben Hernandez (4) looks for running room while Vale's Peter McBride and Eli Aldred chase after the visiting quarterback. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL).

