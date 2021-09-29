NYSSA NEWS Sep. 29
Old, new in spotlight as businesses in Nyssa transition
Las Esmeraldas, a new restaurant, opens this Friday, Oct. 1, and Munoz Building Supply replaces Stunz Lumber.
MALHEUR COUNTY SCHOOLS Sep. 29
Substitute teacher shortage hits Malheur County schools
The list of substitute teachers the Malheur Education Service District could call was already short – only around 140 people – before the pandemic. Now, there are barely 60 teachers available, and they must be shared county-wide.
PUBLIC NOTICES Sep. 29
Publications from local governments, private parties
Estate of FLORENCE M. SHENK, Estate of BARBARA JUNE GIPSON, County Court, Statement of ownership
MALHUER COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS Sep. 29
Vale football squad uses late score to beat New Plymouth
The Vikings clinched the 12-6 non-league win on a touchdown pass from quarterback Tanner Steele to receiver John Wolf.
MALHEUR COUNTY OBITUARY Sep. 29
OBITUARY: Truman Neal Barlow
Truman Neal Barlow of Vale, born on October 17, 1948, peacefully passed away September 15, 2021 at home. (Submitted Information)