MALHEUR COUNTY OBITUARY

On September 7, 2021 we lost our beloved father, grandfather and friend, William (Bill) Cummings Sr. Bill passed away peacefully Tuesday morning in his home in Vale, Oregon. (Submitted Information)

William (Bill) Neil Cummings Sr.

December 3, 1929-September 7, 2021

On September 7, 2021 we lost our beloved father, grandfather and friend, William (Bill) Cummings Sr.

Bill passed away peacefully Tuesday morning in his home in Vale, Oregon.

William (Bill) was born in Caldwell, Idaho on Dec. 3, 1929, to Carol and Leona Cummings. Bill was one of three boys. He went to school in Boise, Idaho. It was there that he met and fell in love with Geraldine.

Bill and Geri married August 13, 1950. They moved to Vale in 1963. They made a home in Vale and raised their five children: Stormie, Wendy, Bill, Dana & Shaun.

Bill was a businessman in Vale, owning G & B grocery store, the service station and apartments. Bill was very fond of his family and the community. He never missed a birthday phone call or calling and playing Santa on the phone with the young kids.

Bill will be remembered for his sense of humor, privacy, and compassion for all.

He enjoyed fishing, camping, football, and seeing his kids, grandkids and great grandkids play sports.

Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife Geraldine Rea Cummings; son Shaun Ty Cummings; daughter Stormie Gale Couch; and daughter-in-law Linda Cummings.

He is survived by his daughter Windy (Eddie) Lee of Vale; son William (Bill) Cummings Jr. of Nyssa; and son Dana (Patty) Cummings of Boise.

He also leaves numerous grandkids, great-grandkids, and a great-great-granddaughter.

“He may have left this world but he will never leave our hearts.”