MALHEUR COUNTY OBITUARY

Patricia Ann Jones Equilior passed away on Aug. 28, 2021. Pat was born February 22, 1934, to Oscar and Leona Jones of Almo, Idaho. She attended Almo Elementary, Albion Normal and Malta High. (Submitted information)

She went on to Pocatello Idaho State University, where she met Domingo Vincent Equilior. Patsy married him on Nov. 19, 1954. She was the crucial thread in the operation of their farming and ranching endeavors. Pat and Domingo had a love of ranching and horses. They competed later in life at ranch sorting and horseback events. Patricia and Domingo had four children: Thomas Domingo, Julie Ann, Tina Marie, and Monica; as well as 13 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her folks, husband, and son Tom.

She is survived by her brother Bill (Annalee) Jones; and daughters Julie (Andrew Schaner), Tina Equilior, and Monica (Joe Williams).

The family would like to invite everyone to a celebration of life that will be held at Joe and Monica Williams’ home, 1500 Hwy 20/26 Vale, Oregon. It will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5.

Thank you to Pioneer Place for all their care and love for our mom.

In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Pioneer Place Nursing Home in Vale.