IRONSIDE RURAL ROAD DISTRICT MEETING

The Ironside Rural Road District #5 has regular monthly meetings the second Tuesday of every month at the road shop building starting at 5 p.m.

Publish date: September 1, 2021

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

according to ORS 294.250(5), that the Malheur County Court Proceedings and the Schedule of Payments exceeding $500 will be posted and available for review at the Malheur County Courthouse (Clerk’s Office), the Ontario Community library, the Nyssa city public library, the Vale city public library, and the Jordan Valley U.S. Postal Service office. Copies of all or part of the posted information may be obtained upon request and upon payment of a fee not exceeding the actual cost incurred by the county in making copies of the posted information, from the Malheur County Clerk, 251 B Street West, Vale, OR 97918 or phone (541) 473-5151.

/s/Gayle V. Trotter

Malheur County Clerk

Publish date: September 1, 2021

NOTICE OF INTENT TO IMPOUND UNAUTHORIZED LIVESTOCK

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is planning to conduct an emergency gather that would remove up to 2,000 wild horses from the Coyote Lake/Alvord-Tule Springs, Sheepshead/Heath Creek, and Sand Springs Herd Management Areas (HMAs). These areas occur within the general proximity of Burns Junction, Oregon. Unauthorized livestock may be found on public lands administered by the BLM during this emergency gather operation. Any unauthorized livestock found on the aforementioned lands are considered to be in trespass.

Notice is hereby given that unauthorized livestock (domestic horses, burros, cattle, or sheep) found on BLM administered land in the above-described HMAs may be impounded without further notice any time in the 12-month period beginning 5 days from the publishing and posting of this notice.

The owners of impounded livestock, if identifiable, will be notified and may redeem their animals at a time and place specified in their notice. Before the owners will be permitted to redeem and regain possession of animals, they must pay to the BLM charges and expenses incurred in the gathering, pasturing, feeding, and advertising thereof.

This notice is authorized under 43 CFR 4140.1(b)(1)(i), 4150.4-1, 4150.4-2, 4150.4-3, and 4150.4-4.

Further information regarding this notice may be obtained from Thomas Patrick “Pat” Ryan, Malheur Field Office Manager, 100 Oregon Street, Vale, Oregon, 97918, or call (541) 473-3144.

Publish Date: September 1, 2021

Larry A. Sullivan, OSBN 783935

280 A Street East

P.O. Box 220

Vale, Oregon 97918

(541) 473-3141 Business

(541) 473-2651 Facsimile

sullivanriiNalelawvers.corn

Attorney for Personal Representative

IN THE COUNTY COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

CASE NO. 6212

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

In the Matter of the Estate of:

GERALD LEROY JAMES,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Gerald Leroy James has been appointed Personal Representative. All Persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the Personal Representative at P.O Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the lawyer for the Personal Representative, Larry A. Sullivan, P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918.

DATED and first published on September 1, 2021.

Respectfully,

Larry A. Sullivan, OSBN 783935

Attorney for Personal Representative

Publish Date: September 1, 8, and 15, 2021