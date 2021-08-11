PUBLIC NOTICES

Estate of CHARLOTTE E. VERDINI, Notice of Permit

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

Case No. 6209

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

In the Matter of the Estate of:

CHARLOTTE E. VERDINI,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Morris Verdini has been appointed as personal representative. All persons who have claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the personal representative c/o Zanotelli Law Firm, 160 S. Main Street, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the court, the personal representative, or the lawyer for the personal representative, Brian Zanotelli, 160 S. Main Street, Vale, Oregon 97918.

Dated and first published on August 4, 2021.

Publish Dates: August 4, 11, and 18, 2021

Notice of Permit Amendment T-13659

T-13659 filed by Dale Berrett, Berrett Ranches, Inc., 3540 Hwy 95, Jordan Valley, OR 97910, proposes a change in points of appropriation and a change in place of use under Permit G-17297. The permit allows the use of 7.82 cubic feet per second from three wells in Sects. 10, 11, and 15, T32S, R40E, WM for irrigation in Sects. 10, 11, and 15, T32S, R40E, WM. The applicant proposes to move the points of appropriation within Sec. 15, T32S, R40E, WM, and to change the place of use within Sects. 10, 11, and 15, T32S, R40E, WM. The Water Resources Department has concluded that the proposed permit amendment appears to be consistent with the requirements of ORS 537.211. The last date of newspaper publication is 08/18/2021.

Publish Dates: August 11 & 18, 2021