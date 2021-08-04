PUBLIC NOTICES

Ironside Rural Road, Malheur County Court, Estate of SYMONA LEE MAIRE, Estate of: CHARLOTTE E. VERDINI

IRONSIDE RURAL ROAD DISTRICT MEETING

The Ironside Rural Road District #5 has regular monthly meetings the second Tuesday of every month at the road shop building starting at 5 p.m.

Publish date: August 4, 2021

_________________________________________________________________________________________

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

according to ORS 294.250(5), that the Malheur County Court Proceedings and the Schedule of Payments exceeding $500 will be posted and available for review at the Malheur County Courthouse (Clerk’s Office), the Ontario Community library, the Nyssa city public library, the Vale city public library, and the Jordan Valley U.S. Postal Service office. Copies of all or part of the posted information may be obtained upon request and upon payment of a fee not exceeding the actual cost incurred by the county in making copies of the posted information, from the Malheur County Clerk, 251 B Street West, Vale, OR 97918 or phone (541) 473-5151.

/s/Gayle V. Trotter

Malheur County Clerk

Publish date:August 4, 2021

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Probate No.6204

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON

For the County of Malheur

The Estate of SYMONA LEE MAIRE,

Deceased.

Notice is hereby given that Steven Maire has been appointed Personal Representative. All persons with claims against the Estate must present them, with vouchers attached, within four months after the date of first publication of this notice, to the Symona Lee Maire Estate, c/o Attorney Darcy Arriola Kindschy, Logan & Copple P.C., 399 S. Oregon St., Ontario, OR 97914. Claims not presented within the four months may be barred.

DATED and first published: July 21, 2021

Publish Dates: July 21 & 28, 2021 and August 4, 2021

_________________________________________________________________________________________

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

Case No. 6209

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

In the Matter of the Estate of:

CHARLOTTE E. VERDINI,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Morris Verdini has been appointed as personal representative. All persons who have claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the personal representative c/o Zanotelli Law Firm, 160 S. Main Street, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the court, the personal representative, or the lawyer for the personal representative, Brian Zanotelli, 160 S. Main Street, Vale, Oregon 97918.

Dated and first published on August 4, 2021.

Publish Dates: August 4, 11, and 18, 2021