In case you missed it, the Malheur County Fair week was jam-packed with games, food, and fun events for all.

A boy at the fair slips off the wall of the bouncy castle at the Malheur County Fair on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

ONTARIO - Young, old and everyone in between was happy to return to the Desert Sage Event Center for the 112th Malheur County Fair and Rodeo in Ontario this past week after last year's fair was canceled due to COVID. The five-day-long event was filled with various 4-H/FFA competitions, delicious food and treats from local vendors and inflatable obstacle courses and games for the kids.

The arena also hosted rodeo events on Friday and Saturday, and there was a special country rock concert that left the crowd cheering for more.

Fair visitor Louise Cummins pets a loving goat at the Malheur County Fair on Saturday, July 31, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

Adin Stowell repels down after a successful climb to the top of the rock wall at the Malheur County Fair and Rodeo on Wednesday, July 28. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

Team ropers work to rope their steer at the rodeo portion of the Malheur County Fair on Friday, July 30, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

“Nacho” takes a break after strutting his stuff in the market beef event at the Malheur County Fair on Wednesday, July 28. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise) Legend Dionne and her award-winning dog Apollo pose with their ribbons after the 4-H Dog Show at the Malheur County Fair and Rodeo and Friday, July 30. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise).

Lisbeth Winsor, 20, laughs at her nephew, Liam, 6, as they enjoy fries at the Malheur County Fair on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

Henry Shartner, 4, with his 10-week-old dog Mater in the farm animal stands at the Malheur County Fair on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

Garth Olson from the St. Paul Lutheran Church booth flips fried scones at the Malheur County Fair on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

Two brothers enjoy the Jukebox Party Express' inflatable bouncy castle at the Malheur County Fair on Friday, July 30, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

Two girls at the Jukebox Party Express portion of the Malheur County Fair flip upside down on one of the rides on Friday, July 30, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

Iliana Walker with her horse Foxey in the 4-H Open Horse Showmanship event at the 2021 Malheur County Fair on Tuesday, July 27. Walker and Foxey won grand champion showman. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

Amanda Longoni looks over her pig Pansie before the 4-H Market Swine Weigh-in at the 2021 Malheur County Fair on Tuesday, July 27. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

A boy climbs the rockwall at the Malheur County Fair on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

A volunteer makes a pineapple Sno-cone for a customer at the Malheur County Fair on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

A group of kids receives a lesson on fire prevention from an Ontario firefighter at the Malheur County Fair on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

Bradly Humphrey, left, and Jolene Hale race through the inflatable bouncy house at the Malheur County Fair on Friday, July 30. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

Two kids get horizontal as they ride the rocket swing at the Malheur County Fair and Rodeo on Friday, July 30. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

Contestants line up their dogs in the Open Class Dog Show at the Malheur County Fair and Rodeo on Friday, July 30. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

A family goofs off behind the concert stands at the Malheur County Fair on Friday, July 30, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

Claire Johnson of the 4-H Vale Rough Riders weighs one of the Cornish cross hens in the Small Animal Barn at the 2021 Malheur County Fair on Tuesday, July 27. (AUSTIN. JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

A cowboy atop his horse at the rodeo portion of the Malheur County Fair on Friday, July 30, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

A girl shows her horse during the 4-H judging at the Malheur County Fair on Saturday, July 31, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

Eden Galkowski’s show rabbit gets marked after being weighed in the Small Animal Barn at the 2021 Malheur County Fair on Tuesday, July 27. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

Participants watch the round robin portion of the 4-H showings at the Malheur County Fair on Saturday, July 31, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

A young girl gets ready to flick her watermelon seed during the Watermelon Spitting Contest at the Malheur County Fair and Rodeo on Friday, July 30. Contestants flicked their seeds instead of spitting them because of the COVID pandemic. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

Kids and teens enjoyed the mechanical bull at the Jukebox Party Express section of the Malheur County Fair on Friday, July 30, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

The winning black-eyed susans sit on display in the Red Barn at the Malheur County Fair on Saturday, July 31, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

Hunter Porter talks about his horse, Bo at the Malheur County Fair on Friday, July 30, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

