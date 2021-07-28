MALHEUR COUNTY OBITUARY

Larry Allen Ragan

March 16, 1951 ~ July 7, 2021

Larry Allen Ragan, mentor to many and friend to all, went to be with God from his home in Vale, Oregon, on July 7, 2021.

He was born March 16, 1951, in Fresno, California, to Della Bianchi and Jim Ragan. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Jerhi Baugh. Larry is survived by his brother Jimmy Ragan, sisters Debbie Burhre and Julie Lockwood, Aunt Ann, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Larry was loved by his only child Jessica and son-in-law Brandon who gave him two beautiful grandchildren, Clarity and James Leathers, whom he loved and adored.

Larry was always there to help his family and friends. He strived to teach “right is right and wrong is wrong” and would guide you on the right path. And he also new how to keep a person grounded with a pep talk that made life make sense again.

Larry (Weasel) Ragan literally rode until the wheels fell off of his 1958 custom Harley. He took his last ride here on earth and will enjoy many more in heaven.

He will be missed by all.

Larry’s burial service will be on August 21 at 11 a.m. at Dell Cemetery, Jamieson, Oregon.