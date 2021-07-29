Malheur County Fair

The fairgrounds will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday. A host of events will greet residents who choose to check the fair out, including barrel races and a presentation by the Vale High School Robotics team.

Isaac (left) and Wyatt Chamberlain, 8 and 7, enjoy an ice cream from the Malheur County Fair on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

Thursday, July 29 - Celebrate Our Community

Fairgrounds open: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

2-3 p.m. Hands-on Soil Experience (Next to Caboose) Brought to you by NRCS & the Malheur County SWCD

4-10 p.m. Jukebox Party Express Inflatables

6-8 p.m. Make &Take – Treasure Valley Rocks (Rock Decorating)

7 p.m. Slack (Arena)

Daily admission is $5.

Ross Eiguren of the Jordan Valley Sagebrush Cowboys pulls his reluctant cow Fetus into the arena at the Market Beef event at the Malheur County Fair on Wednesday, July 28. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)