MALHEUR COUNTY OBITUARY

Malcolm “Mac” Corrigall

April 30, 1948-June 8, 2021

With his wife Kathie at his side Westfall native and long-time Coos County, Oregon attorney Malcolm Corrigall passed away peacefully after a seven-year battle with prostate cancer. Malcolm was born in Ontario, Oregon, to James and Virginia (Richards) Corrigall. Mac was raised in Westfall, Oregon, on the family’s cattle ranch which had been established by his Scottish immigrant grandparents, Herbert and Elizabeth Corrigall. He attended a one-room grade school in Westfall before graduating from Harper Union High School in Harper, Oregon. Following graduation, Mac attended Eastern Oregon College in La Grande for one year before transferring to the University of Oregon, where he earned his undergraduate degree as well as his law degree.

While working on a Bureau of Land Management summer fire crew in Juntura, Oregon, in 1968, Mac met Kathie who was working at the Oasis café. They were married in 1971.

Malcolm began practicing law in Coos County in 1973 with the firm of McNutt, Gant, Ormsbee and Gardner. In 1976 Mac moved to Albany, Oregon, where he practiced with Ed Daniels until returning to Coos Bay in 1978. Upon his return he and Ormsbee subsequently formed a partnership and practiced together for many years before being joined by Nathaniel McClintock. Following Orrin’s retirement Karen Costello joined the firm. Mac continued to practice law until January 2014, always wearing his trademark cowboy boots. In 2013 Mac was honored as “Boss of the Year” by NALS of Southern Oregon Coast.

Mac was a quiet, gentle, loyal man who had a great sense of humor and honor and truly cared about others. He thoroughly enjoyed tending his tropical fish tanks, working around his home, and rafting the wilderness section of the Rogue River. An avid rafter, he made well over 75 trips with family and friends, specifically Jimmie Pederson and the late Steve Threet. He really loved his times on the Rogue. Mac was also a Duck fan, holding season football tickets and watching their televised football and basketball games.

Malcolm is survived by Kathleen (Brinton) Corrigall, his wife of nearly 50 years; sister Patricia (Corrigall) Trenkel (Fred) and brother Roger Corrigall (Anne) ; nieces Jan(Trenkel) Amoroso (Frank) and Kelly (Corrigall) Ware; nephews Jared Corrigall (Lori) and Vance Trenkel (Saralena); cousins Betty(Jenkins) Maxwell, Penny( Molthan) Spidell and Tammy Bigelow. He was preceded in death by parents James and Virginia Corrigall; grandparents Herbert and Elizabeth Corrigall; aunt Violet ( Corrigall) Jenkins and cousin Verl Jenkins.

An informal celebration of life was recently held in Coos Bay, Oregon..