Thunderegg Days, the reopening of the senior center, and summer reading at the library are all bringing people into town.

NYSSA – It was great to see so many people out and about over the weekend at both Thunderegg Days and the reopening of the Nyssa Senior Citizens Center.

While the center has not reopened for meals, events are starting to take place. The foot clinic is available on the first Tuesday of the month starting at 8:30 a.m. Appointments are required and can be made by calling Urte at 541-212-9208.

The cost is $20. Bingo takes place every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. and Thursday game night starting at 6 p.m. On July 27, the center will host a vaccine clinic from 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon. Walk-ins are welcome.

Representatives from Malheur Council on Aging and Medicap Pharmacy will be there with COVID vaccines and answer questions about the vaccine. Refreshments will be served at 9:30 with Bingo starting at 10. Membership in the Nyssa Senior Center is available for individuals age 55 and over and is $5 per year. Check out the center!

Summer reading continues at the Nyssa Library. Tuesday morning story time is now being held live at 11 a.m. The library will be expanding their hours in the coming weeks, working toward returning to their pre-COVID hours. You can check out their Facebook page for details. Friends of the Nyssa Library is looking for more “friends”. If you are interested in joining this group and helping with fundraising and library events, stop by and talk with JoElle or Jenny. While you’re there, make sure you put your name in the drawing for a weekly “Adventure Box”!

To have your Nyssa news and information in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected]

