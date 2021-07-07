EMPLOYMENT

Positions include Music Instructor, Bilingual QIS/FCCN, Administrative Assistant.

K-6 Music Instructor

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for a certified K-6 vocal music instructor position for the 2021-2022 school year.

Interested applicants must hold or be able to obtain a valid Oregon Teaching License issued by Oregon Teachers Standards and Practices Commission (TSPC) with the appropriate endorsement. A Certified Application may be obtained from the District Office, 403 “E” Street West, Vale, Oregon, or at www.valesd.org. Applications must be submitted to the District Office or via email to: [email protected]

Application deadline: Open until filled.

Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.

______________________________________________________________________________________

Spanish/English Bilingual QIS/FCCN with the Malheur Education Service District. Application materials and job description available at www.malesd.org or contact Sarah Erstrom at Malheur ESD Region 14. Telephone: (541) 473-4856. Closes July 15th, 2021.

______________________________________________________________________________________

Malheur Co. SWCD Administrative Assistant, Part-time 20 hours a week, incl. Quick Book Pro, finances, record keeping, assisting partner agency. For full announcement & application packet, call 541-823-5130. Position is open until filled.