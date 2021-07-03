Free MALHEUR COUNTY EVENTS

The temperature again will climb over 100 on Saturday, but that shouldn't stop you from having some fun today. Swimming, a dog show, and more rodeo - all on the calendar.

Pistol Pete and his owner Logan Keller competed in the 6th annual Vale Dog Show in 2019. (The Enterprise file)

Take your pick of events and activities around Malheur County on Saturday.

The Fourth of July Fun Run is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Saturday at Wadleigh Park in Vale.

And what better way to start off the day than to watch dogs compete?

The Vale Veterinary Clinic is holding its annual Vale Dog Show for its seventh year on Saturday at 9 a.m. The event is at Wadleigh Park in Vale and open to all comers.

With forecast high temperatures, maybe water is where you want to head. Donors are providing for free admission for the first 100 people or so who show up at the Ontario Splash Park, which opens at 11 a.m. Saturday. Stan's Heating is sponsoring Saturday's fun.

And in Vale, the city swimming pool is providing free swimming from 1 p.m.-5 p.m., with admission sponsored by Kacie Shaffer’s Sip and Dip. Check the pool's Facebook page before you go because it has hit capacity of 100 in recent days.

Over in Adrian, it's a day of celebration on Saturday. A walking horse race is scheduled for 10 a.m., followed by a parade and a barbecue sponsored by the Cloverbud 4H Club and the Adrian Fire Department. For more information, contact Betty White at 208-739-0970.

And then tonight is yet another running of the Vale 4th of July Rodeo. The pre-rodeo events start at 7 p.m. with the grand entry to kick off the rodeo at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for youth 6 to 12, and kids 5 and under are free.

And Sunday will be a big day in Vale. Oregon Trail Days at Wadleigh Park will host a breakfast, car show and exhibitors. The big Fourth of July Parade kicks off at 5 p.m. and then another session of the rodeo.

Weather wise, the forecast is for 104 in Ontario on Saturday. The high on Friday was 103, reached just before 6 p.m.

