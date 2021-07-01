MALHEUR COUNTY EVENTS

The town will mark the nation's birthday July 3 with a host of different events, including a parade, duck race and barbecue.

Adrian will showcase a variety of fun events Saturday as it celebrates the nation's birthday. (The Enterprise file)

ADRIAN – There will be plenty of fun things to do Saturday, when Adrian holds its annual Fourth of July celebration.

Events for the celebration include a walking horse race, a veteran’s breakfast, a parade, duck race and a barbecue.

The veterans breakfast begins at 8 a.m. at the Adrian High School park. The walking horse race kicks off at about 10 a.m. The race will begin on Emerald Slope and end in the center of town.

The Fourth of July parade begins after the walking horse race is over.

The duck race, sponsored by the Lions Club, begins after the parade.

The barbecue – sponsored by the Cloverbud 4H Club and the Adrian Fire Department – will be after the duck race at Two Rivers Community Park.

For more information, contact Betty White at 208-739-0970.

