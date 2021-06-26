Free MALHEUR COUNTY WEATHER

Local hardware stores are awaiting new shipments to keep customers stocked with fans and other devices to deal with the hot weather.

Mikaela Clark prepares to catch 3-year-old son Liam Fillmore at the Vale Swimming Pool on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

ONTARIO – If you are without air conditioning, the coming heat wave can appear daunting.

Temperatures were expected to climb above 100 degrees during the weekend and reach record highs in the coming days.

Yet those who cannot depend on in-house air conditioning have a number of options to beat the heat.

At Kinney Bros & Keele True Value Hardware in Ontario, co-owner Mara Kirby Garcia said the store has portable air conditioners in stock.

“We just ordered 20 more,” Garcia said Friday afternoon.

Garcia said the portable air conditioners cost around $160.

Garcia also said her store has misting systems, one swamp cooler and fans in stock.

“We’ve been going through (our stock) pretty fast. Misters are starting to move too,” said Garcia.

Dentinger Feed & Seed in Vale has a good supply of fans and will receive a “couple of 12,000 BTU air conditioners” by Tuesday, said co-owner Rick Dentinger.

Dentinger said he expects the sale of fans to climb in the coming days.

“Once it hits 100, that is when you see it, you got to keep the air moving,” said Dentinger.

Even without some type of air conditioning there are methods to help endure the heat.

People can use box and ceiling fans to create more air circulation. Opening doors in a house and using a fan to push hot air outside can also help.

In the evenings, it is a good idea to open up all the windows in the house to push as much air through as possible.

When the sun begins to climb in the morning, it is helpful to close doors, windows and blinds to lower the temperature inside.

Another trick residents can use is to take advantage of water by filling a bucket to soak the feet or take cold showers or baths.

Wet towels and bandannas also can help beat the heat if worn on the shoulders or head.

Utility companies are advising that it is also important to reduce extra sources of heat, including lights, computers or appliances.

Idaho Power, the primary provider of electric service in Malheur County, is asking customers to reduce power use between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. daily for the next few days.

The company provided these tips on how to do so:

*As comfort and safety allows, turn your thermostat up a few degrees so the air conditioning isn’t working quite so hard.

*Barbecue, microwave or use a pressure cooker, instead of using an electric range or oven.

*Close doors, windows and blinds during the late afternoon when the sun is still heating up the house.

*Power down devices (computers, tablets, TVs and gaming systems) and have a screen-free evening.

*Only use lights in occupied rooms (if needed) and keep the fridge and freezer doors closed as much as possible.

*Save the dishes and laundry for the morning.

*Avoid irrigating or running the sprinklers during the afternoon, shifting to morning or night if possible.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

