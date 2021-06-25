Free MALHEUR COUNTY WEATHER

A young boy jumps off the high diving board after another person had done a cannonball into the Vale Swimming Pool on the hot June day of Thursday, June 24, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

ONTARIO – The heat is on.

And it’s going to get hotter.

That’s the verdict from the National Weather Service. The weather service has issued an excessive heat warning that goes into effect Monday and goes through Friday, July 2.

While the climate the past few days has already been hot, temperatures will begin to climb Saturday. Friday's high temperature in Ontario was 98.

“Highs will warm another couple of degrees each day Sunday and Monday, reaching the low to mid 100s in the lower valleys by Monday. Additionally, heat will impact mountain communities, with highs reaching the 90s,” according to the weather service.

Temperatures over the next few days are shaping up like this:

Saturday: High 100, Low 73.

Sunday: High 101, Low 74.

Monday: High 103, Low 74

Tuesday: High 108, Low 74.

The Tuesday temperature could break a previous record of 106 set in 2015.

The National Weather Service urges residents to avoid being in the sun between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and to stay hydrated. The agency also recommends residents find or acquire air conditioning because fans may not be adequate.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the weather service announced.

According to the weather service, night will not bring much relief either.

“Overnight lows during this time frame will only cool off into the upper 60s to mid 70s and thus will not offer much in the way of relief,” the weather service said.

Up-to-date information can be found at the National Weather Service website, on Facebook and Twitter at NWSBoise.

