The temperature in Ontario hit 100 on Thursday and will come close to that on Friday before a string of 100-degree days takes hold. Authorities are warning people to take extra precautions for what could be record-setting heat.

Vale residents beat the heat with their water aerobics class on Wednesday. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

The National Weather Service is anticipating record-breaking heat next week for Malheur County, issuing an Excessive Heat Warning that begins Sunday morning and goes through Thursday night.

Friday’s temperature is predicted to remain relatively the same as in recent days, with a high of 96 degrees, before ramping up on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday is forecast to reach 99 degrees before hitting 102 degrees on Sunday, which would approach a record 105 degrees of that date in 1973.

Temperatures are forecast next week to hit as high as 110. Ontario hit 100 on Thursday.

Fortunately, temperatures will continue to drop at night with lows approaching 70 degrees throughout the weekend.

In preparation for the heat wave, the weather service is asking everyone “to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.”

They are also advising people to be mindful of never leaving young children or pets unattended in cars as “car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.”

Up-to-date information can be found on the Boise National Weather Service website, on Facebook and Twitter at NWSBoise.

The Enterprise will provide daily updates related to the heat wave on its website and its Facebook and Twitter pages. If you have questions or information, please email [email protected]

(Graphic by ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

News tip? Contact reporter Joey Cappelletti at [email protected] or 616-610-3093.

