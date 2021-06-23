This is an action for Judicial Foreclosure of real property commonly known as 1425 WEST IDAHO AVENUE, ONTARIO, OR 97914 A motion or answer must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days of the date of the first publication specified herein along with the required filing fee.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR
Case No. 20CV20260
SUMMONS
SEATTLE BANK
Plaintiff
v.
THE ESTATE OF ROMAIGNE YOST; THE
UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND
DEVISEES OF ROMAIGNE YOST; THE
ESTATE OF MARIA L. LYNCH AKA RIA
LYNCH; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS,
ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF MARIA L.
LYNCH AKA RIA LYNCH; KYLE HUGH
YOST; WILLIAM YOST AKA GREGORY
YOST; OREGON DEPARTMENT OF
REVENUE; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS
OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY
RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN
THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY
KNOWN AS 1425 WEST IDAHO AVENUE,
ONTARIO, OREGON 97914
Defendants
TO DEFENDANTS: THE ESTATE OF MARIA L. LYNCH AKA RIA LYNCH; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF MARIA L. LYNCH AKA RIA LYNCH
IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF OREGON: You are hereby required to appear and defend the action filed against you in the above-entitled cause within 30 days from the date of service of this Summons upon you; and if you fail to appear and defend, for want thereof, the Plaintiff will apply to the court for the relief demanded therein.
Dated: 5/25/21 ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP
By: /s/ Christina M. Andreoni
Christina M. Andreoni, OSB #160875
(858) 750-7600
(503) 222-2260 (facsimile)
111 SW Columbia Street, Suite 950
Portland, OR 97201
Of Attorneys for Plaintiff
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT/DEFENDANTS
READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY
You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear” you must file with the court a legal paper called a “motion” or “answer”. The “motion” or “answer” must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days (or 60 days for Defendant United States or State of Oregon Department of Revenue) along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on the plaintiff’s attorney or, if the plaintiff does not have an attorney, proof of service on the plaintiff.
If you have questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may contact the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service online at www.oregonstatebar.org or by calling (503) 684-3763 (in the Portland metropolitan area) or toll-free elsewhere in Oregon at (800) 452-7636.
NOTICE TO ANY VETERAN OF THE ARMED FORCES
If you are a veteran of the armed forces, assistance may be available from a county veterans’ service officer or community action agency. Contact information for a local county veterans’ service officer and community action agency may be obtained by calling a 2-1-1 information service.
Publish Date: June 2, 9, 16, and 23, 2021
______________________________________________________________________________________
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR,
GENE RAY, also known as RONALD E. RAY, and JUNE RAY, also known as KAREN RAY, husband and wife, Plaintiff vs. BARBARA SZYTOW, Defendant. Case No. 21CV06122
SUMMONS
TO: BARBARA SZYTOW, Defendant.
IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF OREGON: You are hereby required to appear and defend the complaint filed against you in the above-entitled cause within 30 days from the date of service of this summons on you; and if you fail to appear, Plaintiff will apply to the court for the relief demanded in the complaint.
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY!
You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear” you must file with the court a legal document called a “motion” or “answer.” The motion or answer or reply must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days of the date of first publication specified herein along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on Plaintiff’s attorney or, if Plaintiff does not have an attorney, proof of service on Plaintiff.
If you have any questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may call the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service online at www.oregonstatebar.org or by calling at (503) 684-3763(in the Portland metropolitan area) or toll-free elsewhere in Oregon at (800) 452-7636.
SUMMARY STATEMENT FOR RELIEF. This is an action to annul a deed and recover real property, whereby Plaintiff is seeking judgment against Defendant BARBARA SZYTOW to have the quitclaim deed recorded as Instrument No. 2012-2605 and the corrected quitclaim deed recorded as Instrument No. 2012-2807 in the records of Malheur County, Oregon, annulled and the property returned to the Plaintiff, and for Plaintiff’s reasonable attorney’s fees and for such other relief as the Court deems equitable and appropriate.
First published : June 23, 2021
Dustin A. Martinsen, OSB No. 144907
Of Attorneys for Plaintiff
PO Box 430 – 292 Main St. South
Vale, Oregon 97918
(541) 473-3111
Publish Date: June 23 & 30, 2021, and July 7 & 14, 2021
______________________________________________________________________________________