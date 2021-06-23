PUBLIC NOTICES

Summons, Ontario Recreation District

This is an action for Judicial Foreclosure of real property commonly known as 1425 WEST IDAHO AVENUE, ONTARIO, OR 97914 A motion or answer must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days of the date of the first publication specified herein along with the required filing fee.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

Case No. 20CV20260

SUMMONS

SEATTLE BANK

Plaintiff

v.

THE ESTATE OF ROMAIGNE YOST; THE

UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND

DEVISEES OF ROMAIGNE YOST; THE

ESTATE OF MARIA L. LYNCH AKA RIA

LYNCH; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS,

ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF MARIA L.

LYNCH AKA RIA LYNCH; KYLE HUGH

YOST; WILLIAM YOST AKA GREGORY

YOST; OREGON DEPARTMENT OF

REVENUE; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS

OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY

RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN

THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY

KNOWN AS 1425 WEST IDAHO AVENUE,

ONTARIO, OREGON 97914

Defendants

TO DEFENDANTS: THE ESTATE OF MARIA L. LYNCH AKA RIA LYNCH; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF MARIA L. LYNCH AKA RIA LYNCH

IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF OREGON: You are hereby required to appear and defend the action filed against you in the above-entitled cause within 30 days from the date of service of this Summons upon you; and if you fail to appear and defend, for want thereof, the Plaintiff will apply to the court for the relief demanded therein.

Dated: 5/25/21 ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP

By: /s/ Christina M. Andreoni

Christina M. Andreoni, OSB #160875

(858) 750-7600

(503) 222-2260 (facsimile)

[email protected]

111 SW Columbia Street, Suite 950

Portland, OR 97201

Of Attorneys for Plaintiff

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT/DEFENDANTS

READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY

You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear” you must file with the court a legal paper called a “motion” or “answer”. The “motion” or “answer” must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days (or 60 days for Defendant United States or State of Oregon Department of Revenue) along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on the plaintiff’s attorney or, if the plaintiff does not have an attorney, proof of service on the plaintiff.

If you have questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may contact the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service online at www.oregonstatebar.org or by calling (503) 684-3763 (in the Portland metropolitan area) or toll-free elsewhere in Oregon at (800) 452-7636.

NOTICE TO ANY VETERAN OF THE ARMED FORCES

If you are a veteran of the armed forces, assistance may be available from a county veterans’ service officer or community action agency. Contact information for a local county veterans’ service officer and community action agency may be obtained by calling a 2-1-1 information service.

Publish Date: June 2, 9, 16, and 23, 2021

______________________________________________________________________________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR,

GENE RAY, also known as RONALD E. RAY, and JUNE RAY, also known as KAREN RAY, husband and wife, Plaintiff vs. BARBARA SZYTOW, Defendant. Case No. 21CV06122

SUMMONS

TO: BARBARA SZYTOW, Defendant.

IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF OREGON: You are hereby required to appear and defend the complaint filed against you in the above-entitled cause within 30 days from the date of service of this summons on you; and if you fail to appear, Plaintiff will apply to the court for the relief demanded in the complaint.

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY!

You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear” you must file with the court a legal document called a “motion” or “answer.” The motion or answer or reply must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days of the date of first publication specified herein along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on Plaintiff’s attorney or, if Plaintiff does not have an attorney, proof of service on Plaintiff.

If you have any questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may call the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service online at www.oregonstatebar.org or by calling at (503) 684-3763(in the Portland metropolitan area) or toll-free elsewhere in Oregon at (800) 452-7636.

SUMMARY STATEMENT FOR RELIEF. This is an action to annul a deed and recover real property, whereby Plaintiff is seeking judgment against Defendant BARBARA SZYTOW to have the quitclaim deed recorded as Instrument No. 2012-2605 and the corrected quitclaim deed recorded as Instrument No. 2012-2807 in the records of Malheur County, Oregon, annulled and the property returned to the Plaintiff, and for Plaintiff’s reasonable attorney’s fees and for such other relief as the Court deems equitable and appropriate.

First published : June 23, 2021

Dustin A. Martinsen, OSB No. 144907

Of Attorneys for Plaintiff

PO Box 430 – 292 Main St. South

Vale, Oregon 97918

(541) 473-3111

Publish Date: June 23 & 30, 2021, and July 7 & 14, 2021

______________________________________________________________________________________