EMPLOYMENT

The City of Vale Fire and Ambulance Department is listing the following single vehicle as surplus. The department will be accepting sealed bids on the vehicle listed below until July 9th, 2021, at 5:00 pm MST.

Bids can be dropped off or mailed to:

Vale City Hall

150 Longfellow Street North Vale, OR 97918

If you need more information on the vehicle, please contact Chief Jess Tolman at the Fire Station at (541) 473-3796.

Current Surplus Vehicle

·2000 Ford Econoline E-450 Super Duty

· Ambulance Box

· Plate E179466

· Model 4DC

· 7.3 L Diesel

· 2-wheel drive

· Class 4

· Milage – 211,716

Respectfully,

Jess Tolman - Fire and Ambulance Chief

FOUR RIVERS

CULTURAL CENTER

Join Our Team

2 Positions available

Executive Director and

Marketing and Development Director

We are inviting qualified applicants to apply for these positions.

Engaging and dynamic business with interesting responsibilities and a lot of community participation.

Required – Bachelor’s degree, good written and communication skills, team player, experience managing others.

Four Rivers Cultural Center is a non-profit with the mission – FRCC’s mission is to unite the community through the celebration and education of diversity and culture.

Find job descriptions and salary information and where to send a resume on our website – www.4rcc.com and Facebook at Four Rivers Cultural Center and Museum.

Farm/ Ranch

Help needed,

can teach year round

position.

208-741-6850