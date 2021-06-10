MALHEUR COUNTY EVENTS

Vale Community Coalition, in their first year running it, is now accepting entries for the Vale 4th of July Parade. The parade, cancelled last year due to Covid, is set to return Sunday, July 4 at 5 p.m.

Flags, equestrians, floats and more abound in Vale's 4th of July Rodeo Parade, a community tradition. (Enterprise file photo)

VALE – After a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic, Vale’s 4th of July Rodeo is galloping back, and signups for the big parade through town are underway.

The Vale 4th of July Parade will be at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 4, kicking off the final events of the 2021 rodeo.

Anyone interested in joining this year’s parade can call Barb Wolfe at 541-881-6167. Wolfe says that while there isn’t a set deadline for entries, the earlier you let her know that you’d like to be in the parade, the better.

The route for this year’s parade will be slightly different than in years past because of the construction on A Street.

The parade, with the theme “Old Traditions Never Die,” will leave from Vale High School and head south down Yakima Street before turning onto B Street and finishing at the Vale Post Office.

This is the Vale Community Coalition’s first year putting on the parade, taking the reins from the Chamber of Commerce.

Zach Knapp, president of the Community Coalition, said the decision to move the parade came down to safety.

“Safety was the priority this year and we didn’t think having horses next to two deep potholes was the best idea,” said Knapp.

This year’s rodeo runs July 1-4 at the arena in Vale. The grand marshal banquet will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, at Wadleigh Park. The queen’s coronation will be at 7:45 p.m. Sunday, July 4.

Also coming up on the area’s rodeo schedule is the Billy Evins Memorial Roping, set for June 19. Aspiring competitors who reside in Malheur County must compete in this event to qualify for local barrel racing and roping events in the rodeo.

News tip? Contact reporter Joey Cappelletti at [email protected] or 616-610-3093.

