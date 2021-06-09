PUBLIC NOTICES

Ontario Recreation District, Community in Action, Summons, City of Vale, Pioneer Place

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of Ontario Recreation District, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022, will be held at Ontario Recreation District Office, 745 SW 3RD Ave. Ontario, OR. The meeting will take place on June 14th, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after June 10th, 2021 at the Ontario Recreation District Office, 745 SW 3rd Ave. Ontario, OR, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. This notice is also posted online at https://ontariorecdistrict.com/content/20565/Rec-District.

Publish Date: June 9, 2021

Public Notice

Request for Proposals – Weatherization Services Community in Action (CinA), a non-profit corporation located in Ontario, OR is seeking proposals for independent licensed contractors to provide weatherization services in Malheur and Harney Counties.

Proposals will be accepted June 28- July 1, 2021. No proposals will be accepted past 4:00 Mountain Time on July 1, 2021, no exceptions. Bidders may be required to comply with the Prevailing Wage Rate and the Davis-Bacon Act. CinA will not consider any proposal unless the contractor is, licensed by the Construction Contractors Board in Oregon, or can be licensed within 30 days of award. Contractors must not be debarred or suspended to do business in the State of Oregon, or be federally debarred or suspended. Contractor must be registered with SAM.gov, or obtain registration within 30 days of award. Contractor must have or obtain within 30 days of award their Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting (LRRP) certification.

A pre-bid conference will be held at Community in Action Offices located at 915 SW 3rd Ave, Ontario, Oregon. The conference will be on June 16 at 4:30 p.m. The purpose of the conference will be to clarify any questions prior to the final due date. (Covid protocol will be followed, masks will be required).

CinA encourages Women/Minority Owned businesses to review the RFP.

Specifications for the work may be reviewed on the CinA website. A full packet of information can be mailed or emailed upon request.

A full RFP will be posted to the Community in Action web site located at

www.communityinaction.info under the RFP section on June 16, 2021. All questions and comments must be in writing and directed to:

Kris Hurd

Community in Action

915 SW 3rd Ave

Ontario, OR 97914

Phone: 1-541-889-1060 EXT 107

Email: [email protected]

All questions and answers will be posted to the web site within 24 hours of receiving them or as completed by web page designer. All questions must be received prior to June 23, 2021.

Publish Date: June 9, 2021

This is an action for Judicial Foreclosure of real property commonly known as 1425 WEST IDAHO AVENUE, ONTARIO, OR 97914 A motion or answer must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days of the date of the first publication specified herein along with the required filing fee.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

Case No. 20CV20260

SUMMONS

SEATTLE BANK

Plaintiff

v.

THE ESTATE OF ROMAIGNE YOST; THE

UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND

DEVISEES OF ROMAIGNE YOST; THE

ESTATE OF MARIA L. LYNCH AKA RIA

LYNCH; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS,

ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF MARIA L.

LYNCH AKA RIA LYNCH; KYLE HUGH

YOST; WILLIAM YOST AKA GREGORY

YOST; OREGON DEPARTMENT OF

REVENUE; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS

OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY

RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN

THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY

KNOWN AS 1425 WEST IDAHO AVENUE,

ONTARIO, OREGON 97914

Defendants

TO DEFENDANTS: THE ESTATE OF MARIA L. LYNCH AKA RIA LYNCH; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF MARIA L. LYNCH AKA RIA LYNCH

IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF OREGON: You are hereby required to appear and defend the action filed against you in the above-entitled cause within 30 days from the date of service of this Summons upon you; and if you fail to appear and defend, for want thereof, the Plaintiff will apply to the court for the relief demanded therein.

Dated: 5/25/21 ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP

By: /s/ Christina M. Andreoni

Christina M. Andreoni, OSB #160875

(858) 750-7600

(503) 222-2260 (facsimile)

[email protected]

111 SW Columbia Street, Suite 950

Portland, OR 97201

Of Attorneys for Plaintiff

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT/DEFENDANTS

READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY

You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear” you must file with the court a legal paper called a “motion” or “answer”. The “motion” or “answer” must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days (or 60 days for Defendant United States or State of Oregon Department of Revenue) along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on the plaintiff’s attorney or, if the plaintiff does not have an attorney, proof of service on the plaintiff.

If you have questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may contact the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service online at www.oregonstatebar.org or by calling (503) 684-3763 (in the Portland metropolitan area) or toll-free elsewhere in Oregon at (800) 452-7636.

NOTICE TO ANY VETERAN OF THE ARMED FORCES

If you are a veteran of the armed forces, assistance may be available from a county veterans’ service officer or community action agency. Contact information for a local county veterans’ service officer and community action agency may be obtained by calling a 2-1-1 information service.

Publish Date: June 2, 9, 16, and 23, 2021

