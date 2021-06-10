VALE – Six local women have been awarded scholarships from Vale-based Chapter K of P.E.O., or the Philanthropic Educational Organization.
Two Oregon Scholarships in the amount of $1,250 were awarded to Tessa McFetridge and Kylee DeLong Peterson.
McFetridge is a senior at Eastern Oregon University pursuing a career in psychology. She hopes to go to graduate school to become a school psychologist or occupational therapist, and to go on to help struggling students.
Peterson is studying her doctorate in psychology at George Fox University and has plans for a career serving underrepresented populations.
Two Marguerite Scholarships in the amount of $1,800, and one in the amount of $1,500, were awarded to Mattie Siddoway, Maycee DeLong, and Brianna Skerjanec, respectively.
Siddoway, a graduate of Vale High School this spring, plans to attend Treasure Valley Community College to study nursing. DeLong, a sophomore at Oregon State University, is studying kinesiology with a minor in business. Skerjanec, another member of the Vale class of 2021, will attend TVCC and pursue a career in business.
Belen Toledo will receive the $1,000 TVCC Mildred Wood Scholarship, destined for a non-traditional female student at TVCC.
P.E.O. is described as a place “where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans, and stewardship of Cottey College, and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.”
Chapter K is headed by Tiffany Cruickshank.
“It is no surprise to me these excellent women were selected for P.E.O. Scholarships, and I anticipate the positive impact of their further education to be returned to our communities,” Cruickshank said.
News tip? Contact reporter Liliana Frankel at [email protected] or 267-981-5577.
SAFEGUARD YOUR LOCAL NEWS
Take one action today to help the Enterprise grow and do more for the community through accurate, fair reporting.
SUBSCRIBE: A monthly digital subscription is $5 a month.
GIFT: Give someone you know a subscription.
ONE-TIME PAYMENT: Contribute, knowing your support goes towards more local journalism you can trust.