VALE – Six local women have been awarded scholarships from Vale-based Chapter K of P.E.O., or the Philanthropic Educational Organization.

Two Oregon Scholarships in the amount of $1,250 were awarded to Tessa McFetridge and Kylee DeLong Peterson.

McFetridge is a senior at Eastern Oregon University pursuing a career in psychology. She hopes to go to graduate school to become a school psychologist or occupational therapist, and to go on to help struggling students.

Peterson is studying her doctorate in psychology at George Fox University and has plans for a career serving underrepresented populations.

Two Marguerite Scholarships in the amount of $1,800, and one in the amount of $1,500, were awarded to Mattie Siddoway, Maycee DeLong, and Brianna Skerjanec, respectively.

Siddoway, a graduate of Vale High School this spring, plans to attend Treasure Valley Community College to study nursing. DeLong, a sophomore at Oregon State University, is studying kinesiology with a minor in business. Skerjanec, another member of the Vale class of 2021, will attend TVCC and pursue a career in business.

Belen Toledo will receive the $1,000 TVCC Mildred Wood Scholarship, destined for a non-traditional female student at TVCC.

P.E.O. is described as a place “where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans, and stewardship of Cottey College, and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.”

Chapter K is headed by Tiffany Cruickshank.

“It is no surprise to me these excellent women were selected for P.E.O. Scholarships, and I anticipate the positive impact of their further education to be returned to our communities,” Cruickshank said.

