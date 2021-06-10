MALHEUR COUNTY COMMUNITY

More than 300 adults, volunteers and kids converged on the Vale rodeo grounds Friday, June 4 to participate in the carnival. The event showcased a host of game booths and other entertainment.

VALE - The fun vibe descended on a section of gravel behind the rodeo bleachers Friday night as the El Campo carnival kicked off with an assortment of games and prizes.

The carnival, the work of volunteers and spearheaded by Sarah Rodriguez, who owns Luzetta's Flowers, was a big hit with youth and adults. El Campo is designed to raise funds for Vale youth baseball. Rodriguez said this year the event raised $3,500.

Jessica Williams focuses as she paints a baseball on the side of Rayland Williams’ face at the El Campo carnival Friday, June 4. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

Sarah Rodriguez, one of the organizers of the El Campo carnival, pushes a pie of whip cream into the face of her husband, T.J. as part a way to raise funds for Vale youth baseball. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

The ring toss event was a popular stop for youth at the El Campo carnival. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

This little boy tries out the wood flute he just won at a game at the El Campo carnival Friday, June 4, at the Vale rodeo grounds. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

Not even an injury could keep this youth away from the El Campo carnival. He traveled around the booths in a wagon. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

One little boy didn't waste any time utilizing his new squirt gun won at a game booth. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

A sizeable crowd descended on the Vale rodeo grounds for the annual El Campo carnival Friday, June 4. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

Kenlee Morrison digs for a prize at the El Campo carnival at the Vale rodeo grounds Friday, June 4. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

Vale Mayor Tom Vialpando supervised the dunk tank at the El Campo carnival. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

SAFEGUARD YOUR LOCAL NEWS

Take one action today to help the Enterprise grow and do more for the community through accurate, fair reporting.

SUBSCRIBE: A monthly digital subscription is $5 a month.

GIFT: Give someone you know a subscription.

ONE-TIME PAYMENT: Contribute, knowing your support goes towards more local journalism you can trust.