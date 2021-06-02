MALHEUR COUNTY EVENTS

The jaripeo and concert, held May 30, was a celebration of Mexican traditions and music.

Banda El Recodo gave a spectacular performance at the Malheur County Fairgrounds May 30. (The Enterprise/Angelina Katsanis)

ONTARIO – Banda El Recodo has played on every continent except Antarctica, and usually in arenas even larger than the Malheur County Fairgrounds. However, Sunday, May 30, saw them take the stage in Ontario, a town of barely 11,000 people.

It was the biggest banda concert known to have taken place in the city.

Luis Aguirre, a business owner based in Caldwell, organized the event. Two local bands, Clave 19 and La Única del Valle, opened for Banda El Recodo. And the band itself was only half the show – there was also a jaripeo, or Mexican rodeo, featuring cowboys from Rancho Los Destructores de Memo Ocampo in Juliantla, Guerrero.

Personnel from Rancho Los Destructores de Memo Ocampo prepare the jaripeo. (The Enterprise/Angelina Katsanis)

The crowd enjoyed dancing to the banda music. (The Enterprise/Angelina Katsanis)

The jaripeo and concert was well attended, with organizers claiming it was the largest event in its genre to take place in Ontario yet. (The Enterprise/Angelina Katsanis)

Cowboy boots and hats were a must for jaripeo attendees young and old. (The Enterprise/Angelina Katsanis)

In jaripeo ranchero, the rider must try to stay on until the bull stops bucking or throws him off. (The Enterprise/Angelina Katsanis)

Even babies stepped out on the dance floor at the concert. (The Enterprise/Angelina Katsanis)

Quesadillas with hand-made tortillas were a popular snack at the jaripeo. (The Enterprise/Angelina Katsanis).

A vendor pours sugar into his horchata at the jaripeo. (The Enterprise/Angelina Katsanis)

People got up high to see the bull riders in action. (The Enterprise/Angelina Katsanis)

A variety of wares were for sale near the entrance to the fairgrounds at the jaripeo. (The Enterprise/Angelina Katsanis)

A jinete, or rider, prepares to drop down onto a bull at the jaripeo. (The Enterprise/Angelina Katsanis)

Many families with children attended the jaripeo. (The Enterprise/Angelina Katsanis)

A woman stretches to take a picture of the jaripeo. (The Enterprise/Angelina Katsanis)

A girl climbs over the seats to get to her mother in the stands of the Malheur County Fairgrounds. (The Enterprise/Angelina Katsanis)

Crowd members enjoying themselves at the jaripeo. (The Enterprise/Angelina Katsanis)

Members of the crowd took pictures and video of Banda El Recodo. (The Enterprise/Angelina Katsanis)

Night fell gradually over the crowd at the jaripeo. (The Enterprise/Angelina Katsanis)

