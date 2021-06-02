EMPLOYMENT

Harper School District has an opening for a classified para-professional position beginning with the 2021-22 school year. Position is for 7.5 hours per day, starting at $14.15 per hour with no experience. Applicants must have para-professional certification, completed two years of college or have an Associate’s Degree. To obtain a classified application visit www.harpersd.org., or call 541-358-2473, open until filled. Harper School District is an equal opportunity employer.

REN Novice Educator Specialist with the Malheur Education Service District. Application materials and job description available at www.malesd.org or contact Sarah at Malheur ESD Region 14. Telephone: (541) 473-4856. Open until filled.

Harper School District is seeking a highly qualified 7-12 Agriculture-FFA/Social Studies instructor beginning with school year 2021/22. Instructor needs Oregon Teaching license and certification in Agriculture/Social Studies. This position has benefits and salary starting at $34,971 + stipend for FFA. Please send Teacher Application, available at www.harpersd.org (under information center and employment), cover letter, current resume, three letters of recommendation, copy of transcripts and copy of license to Harper School District, 2987 Harper/Westfall Rd., Harper, OR 97906. For questions please contact Ron Talbot at 541-358-2473 or [email protected] Position open until filled.

Harper School District is an equal opportunity employer.

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for a certified high school math instructor position at Vale High School beginning with the 2021-2022 school year.

Interested applicants must hold or be able to obtain a valid Oregon Teaching License issued by Oregon Teachers Standards and Practices Commission (TSPC) with the appropriate endorsement(s). Compensation is based on negotiated agreement.

Applications may be obtained from the Superintendent’s Office, 403 “E” Street West, Vale, Oregon, or on the District website www.valesd.org.

Application deadline: June 10, 2021

Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.

Farm/ Ranch Help needed,

can teach year round

position.

208-741-6850

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for a certified high school social studies instructor position at Vale High School beginning with the 2021-2022 school year.

Interested applicants must hold or be able to obtain a valid Oregon Teaching License issued by Oregon Teachers Standards and Practices Commission (TSPC) with the appropriate endorsement(s). Compensation is based on negotiated agreement.

Applications may be obtained from the Superintendent’s Office, 403 “E” Street West, Vale, Oregon, or on the District website www.valesd.org.

Application deadline: June 10, 2021

Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for a certified K-6 vocal music instructor position beginning with the 2021-2022 school year.

Interested applicants must hold or be able to obtain a valid Oregon Teaching License issued by Oregon Teachers Standards and Practices Commission (TSPC) with the appropriate endorsement(s). Compensation is based on negotiated agreement.

Applications may be obtained from the Superintendent’s Office, 403 “E” Street West, Vale, Oregon, or on the District website www.valesd.org.

Application deadline: June 10, 2021

Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for a Head Cook position beginning with the 2021-2022 school year.

Interested applicants must hold or be able to obtain a current food handler’s card, have knowledge of school nutrition guidelines, and have experience preparing large quantities of food. This position is an 8-hour per day position and aligns with the school calendar. The Head Cook is a PERS eligible position and offers a health insurance contribution. Compensation and benefits are based on negotiated agreement.

Applications may be obtained from the Superintendent’s Office, 403 “E” Street West, Vale, Oregon, or on the District website www.valesd.org.

Application deadline: June 10, 2021

Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.