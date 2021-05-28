PHOTO GALLERY

As part of the local organization's unveiling of its Purple Ribbon Partner Project last Saturday, a dozen vintage cars were on hand at the parking lot next to the Plaza Inn Restaurant in Ontario.

ONTARIO – Project DOVE in Ontario kicked off a new program to help victims of domestic violence with a car show Saturday, May 22.

The Purple Ribbon Partner Project is a new initiative to offer a temporary safe place for those in a domestic violence crisis.

The program works like this: A local business will display a purple ribbon sticker in their window or a place easily visible. Someone fleeing a domestic violence situation can walk into the business with a purple ribbon on display and ask for help.

The business owner will then help the victim into a room or other place away from the public and then call Project DOVE.

The event Saturday included booths with information on domestic violence. Project DOVE executive director Terry Basford, along with Dave Goldthorpe, Malheur County District attorney, also attended.

A line of classic cars stand silent at the Project DOVE car show Saturday in Ontario.

Rick Strawn, Fruitland, talks about his 1920 Buick, K-44 car Saturday. Strawn said his car is only one of three such vehicles in the U.S.

Rick Strawn spent years restoring this 1920 Buick roadster.

This corvette was one of a dozen or so classic cars on display Saturday.

