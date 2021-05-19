EMPLOYMENT

Vale Elementary School, bookkeeper/secretary, Preschool Teacher, Special Education Teacher, Willowcreek Elementary School, Farm/ Ranch Help, Preschool, Burnt Rive School

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for certified

teaching vacancies at Vale Elementary School beginning with the 2021-2022

school year.

Interested applicants must hold or be able to obtain a valid Oregon Teaching

License issued by Oregon Teachers Standards and Practices Commission (TSPC)

with the appropriate endorsement(s). Compensation is based on negotiated

agreement.

Applications may be obtained from the Superintendent’s Office, 403 “E” Street

West, Vale, Oregon, or on the District website www.valesd.org.

Application deadline: June 1, 2021

Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Ironside Road District is looking for a bookkeeper/secretary. Send resumes to: 6177 Highway 26, Ironside, OR 97908. Open until filled.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Preschool Teacher EI/ECSE the Malheur Education Service District. Application materials and job description available at www.malesd.org or contact Sarah at Malheur ESD Region 14. Telephone: (541) 473-4856. Open until filled.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for a certified

Special Education Teacher & Case Manager for grades 5-8 beginning with the

2021-2022 school year.

Interested applicants must hold or be able to obtain a valid Oregon Teaching

License issued by Oregon Teachers Standards and Practices Commission (TSPC)

with an appropriate special education endorsement. Applications may be obtained

from the Superintendent’s Office, 403 “E” Street West, Vale, Oregon, or on the

District website www.valesd.org.

Application deadline: June 1, 2021

Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for a certified

teaching vacancy at Willowcreek Elementary School beginning with the

2021-2022 school year.

Interested applicants must hold or be able to obtain a valid Oregon Teaching

License issued by Oregon Teachers Standards and Practices Commission (TSPC).

Applicants should hold a Multiple Subjects and/or a Physical Education

endorsement. The position may also include a stipend for building leadership or

administrative responsibilities.

Applications may be obtained from the Superintendent’s Office, 403 “E” Street

West, Vale, Oregon, or on the District website www.valesd.org.

Application deadline: June 1, 2021

Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Farm/ Ranch Help needed,

can teach year round

position.

208-741-6850

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Two - LEAP Preschool Classroom Assistants EI/ECSE with the Malheur Education Service District. Application materials and job description available at www.malesd.org or contact Sarah at Malheur ESD Region 14. Telephone: (541) 473-4856. Open until filled.

_______________________________________________________________________________________