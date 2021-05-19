Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for certified
teaching vacancies at Vale Elementary School beginning with the 2021-2022
school year.
Interested applicants must hold or be able to obtain a valid Oregon Teaching
License issued by Oregon Teachers Standards and Practices Commission (TSPC)
with the appropriate endorsement(s). Compensation is based on negotiated
agreement.
Applications may be obtained from the Superintendent’s Office, 403 “E” Street
West, Vale, Oregon, or on the District website www.valesd.org.
Application deadline: June 1, 2021
Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Ironside Road District is looking for a bookkeeper/secretary. Send resumes to: 6177 Highway 26, Ironside, OR 97908. Open until filled.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Preschool Teacher EI/ECSE the Malheur Education Service District. Application materials and job description available at www.malesd.org or contact Sarah at Malheur ESD Region 14. Telephone: (541) 473-4856. Open until filled.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for a certified
Special Education Teacher & Case Manager for grades 5-8 beginning with the
2021-2022 school year.
Interested applicants must hold or be able to obtain a valid Oregon Teaching
License issued by Oregon Teachers Standards and Practices Commission (TSPC)
with an appropriate special education endorsement. Applications may be obtained
from the Superintendent’s Office, 403 “E” Street West, Vale, Oregon, or on the
District website www.valesd.org.
Application deadline: June 1, 2021
Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for a certified
teaching vacancy at Willowcreek Elementary School beginning with the
2021-2022 school year.
Interested applicants must hold or be able to obtain a valid Oregon Teaching
License issued by Oregon Teachers Standards and Practices Commission (TSPC).
Applicants should hold a Multiple Subjects and/or a Physical Education
endorsement. The position may also include a stipend for building leadership or
administrative responsibilities.
Applications may be obtained from the Superintendent’s Office, 403 “E” Street
West, Vale, Oregon, or on the District website www.valesd.org.
Application deadline: June 1, 2021
Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Farm/ Ranch Help needed,
can teach year round
position.
208-741-6850
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Two - LEAP Preschool Classroom Assistants EI/ECSE with the Malheur Education Service District. Application materials and job description available at www.malesd.org or contact Sarah at Malheur ESD Region 14. Telephone: (541) 473-4856. Open until filled.
_______________________________________________________________________________________