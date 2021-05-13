MALHEUR COUNTY LIFESTYLE

The Big Loop rodeo will be held Friday, May 14 with events in town going through Sunday morning.

Getting fired up at the rodeo. (The Enterprise/Joe Siess)

JORDAN VALLEY – After a year hiatus because of the Covid pandemic, the Big Loop Rodeo is back on schedule and will buck into town this weekend.

The 61st annual event kicks off at 1 p.m. Friday right off U.S. Highway 95 with a full slate of competitors. Second day action Saturday also begins at 1 p.m.

The Big Loop Rodeo will also feature a dance Friday and Saturday nights. The Jordan Valley Lions Club will sponsor a barbecue after the rodeo Saturday and the annual Buckaroo Breakfast will be on tap Saturday and Sunday mornings.

The rodeo will feature saddle bronc, team roping, calf roping, barrel racing, bull riding and breakaway roping.

Admission to the event is $10 for adults and $5 for children 6 and under. Children under 6 get into the event for free.

