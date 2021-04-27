Free MALHEUR COUNTY POLITICS

The Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting an open forum on Wednesday, April 28, for the public to hear from candidates for seats on the boards of the Ontario School District and Treasure Valley Community College.

ONTARIO – A forum to acquaint the public with the candidates for the Ontario and Treasure Valley Community College boards will take place Wednesday, April 28, at 6 p.m. at Four Rivers Cultural Center.

All of the candidates confirmed their attendance with the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce last week, said John Breidenbach, president.

Attendees can show up in person or watch the event on a Facebook livestream on the Ontario Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

During the forum, each candidate will have two minutes for a statement. Then, the moderator, TVCC Chief Development Officer Cathy Yasuda, will move through a series of questions. Each candidate will have two minutes to respond. Following that, each candidate will have two minutes to make a closing statement.

The questions posed to the candidates were selected by the Chamber of Commerce board. While there is not a formal venue for audience participation during the event, any other questions can be asked before or after the forum, when the candidates will hold a meet-and-greet with Ontario residents.

“Anytime that we can get civic engagement, people are willing to step up and run, we want to give them the opportunity to speak to the voters,” said Breidenbach. “That’s very important to our community, to growth, and everything else.”

News tip? Contact reporter Liliana Frankel at [email protected] or 267-981-5577.

