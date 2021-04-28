MALHEUR COUNTY OBITUARY

Russel “Rusty” Wayne Girvin, 99, of Vale, Oregon was born August 15, 1921, in Creighton Valley, Nebraska, and passed away April 18, 2021, at Pioneer Assisted Living in Vale, Oregon. His parents were John and Jennie Dickinson Girvin. He left Nebraska when he was 15 and moved with his family to Vale on March 13, 1937, during the Nebraska Dust Bowl. He had two brothers, Blaine and Bob, and four sisters, Margaret Ross, Thelma Marcum, Erma Tschida and Bonnie Magnuson.

Rusty had completed the eighth grade in Nebraska and decided to help on the farm rather than complete his education. He also worked for others feeding sheep, milking cows and farm work.

Rusty met his lifelong sweetheart, Margueritte Harris, at a social at Hope Hall. They were married January 1, 1942, for 71 years. They lived in Vale, renting farm ground. Jackie was born that same year.

He was drafted into the Army the fall of 1942 and spent the next three years mostly in the South Pacific as a scout. When he returned home, he continued to rent farm ground and a son, Howard, was born. In the spring of 1948, Rusty’s name was drawn to have a homestead in Tulelake, California. The family moved and lived there for three and a half years, adding another son David and a daughter Barbara before moving back to Vale ad buying the place on Bishop Road.

Rusty loved the farm life and was active in farm organizations such as Farm Bureau and Vale Co-op Board. He was a member of the Vale High School board for 15 years and a member of Vale Christian Church.

Rusty loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed people and never met a stranger. After retirement you would find him fishing, camping, spending winters in Arizona with friends, traveling to Alaska, visiting family in Scotland, playing dominos and Pinocle.

Rusty was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, three sisters, and his two sons. He is survived by his daughters, Jackie (Stanley) Sisson, Nyssa, and Barbara Morales, Payette; daughter-in-law, Janet Girvin, Vale; 14 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren; and his sister, Bonnie Magnuson, Fruitland, Idaho.

A viewing was held Friday, April 23, from 6-8 p.m. at the Vale Lienkaemper Chapel. A graveside service was held at Valley View Cemetery in Vale Saturday, April 24, at 2 p.m.. Memorials in Rusty’s name maybe made to Pioneer Assisted Living, 1060 D Street W., Vale, Oregon 97918.