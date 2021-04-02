COMMUNITY NEWS

Easter fun abounds in Vale and Ontario.

Following are some local Easter festivities for the whole family to enjoy.

• EASTERavaganza, a drive-thru event for the whole family, will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at Four Rivers Cultural Center, Ontario. There will be music, vendors, and goody give-aways.

People are asked to drive through slowly with windows down and masks on, and encouraged to bring their own Easter baskets or bags for treats. The event is sponsored by Halcom State Farm.

• The Vale Lions Club is offering Easter egg treats in a drive-thru event from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. this Saturday for children up to age 12.

The fun will be at Vale High School tennis court parking lot, with motorists entering from Viking Drive and exiting onto Yakima Street. For more information contact John Perry at 541 473-4287.

Send events and meetings to [email protected] or [email protected], or call 541-473-3377.

