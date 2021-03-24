MALHEUR COUNTY OBITUARY

Gary Dale Cleaver, 73, of Nyssa, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 14 at his home. (submitted Information)

Gary Dale Cleaver, 73, of Nyssa, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 14 at his home.

Gary was born Oct. 19, 1947, in Nyssa, the son of Delbert and Donna Cleaver. He was raised in Nyssa. Gary served in the U.S. Army 25th Division Company A 1/27th Infantry 2nd Platoon Wolfhounds from 1968 to 1970, a M60 machine gunner and team leader, Bronze star recipient, honorable discharge. He married Melody on Jan. 12, 1974. Together they raised two children.

Gary and Melody purchased a cattle ranch outside of Nyssa in 1976. He worked this ranch since that time and loved what he was doing.

Gary married Malinda in October 1995. They worked the cattle ranch together.

In his spare time Gary liked to hunt, fish, rock hound and spend time with family and friends. Gary was so many things – a soldier, father, husband, rancher and so much more.

He is survived by his wife Malinda; a son, Benjamin; daughter, Theri and husband Ryan Bates; Malinda’s children Brett and Candi; mother, Donna Cleaver; siblings, Brian, Kirk, Kent, Gail and Bert; grandchildren, Trevor, Peyton and Kory. Gary was proceeded in death by his father Delbert and brother Donald (Smiley).

Services will be held Friday, March 26, at 2 p.m. at the Hilltop Memorial Cemetery in Nyssa. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Adrian Quick Response Unit.