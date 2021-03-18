Free ONTARIO

The Ontario City Council has been heard a range of allegations against Councilor Freddy Rodriguez in recent weeks.

One focus has been on his record regarding domestic abuse. He has arrests in Idaho and California and by his own testimony has twice taken a series of domestic violence classes. He has one restraining order in place against him and a second was recently dismissed.

During a recent city council meeting, Rodriguez accused a former councilor of being a child molester based on what a friend told him. No evidence has been provided to support the claim.

On March 16, two former mayors and four former councilors from Ontario called for Rodriguez to be stripped of his city titles.

