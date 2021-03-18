Free ONTARIO
Take the Malheur Enterprise survey on the controversy at Ontario City Hall
The survey relating to Ontario City Councilor Freddy Rodriguez will take five minutes and is confidential. The answers will be compiled by the Enterprise and the results will be shared next week.
The Enterprise
March 18, 2021 at 10:45am
We want your opinion.
The Ontario City Council has been heard a range of allegations against Councilor Freddy Rodriguez in recent weeks.
One focus has been on his record regarding domestic abuse. He has arrests in Idaho and California and by his own testimony has twice taken a series of domestic violence classes. He has one restraining order in place against him and a second was recently dismissed.
During a recent city council meeting, Rodriguez accused a former councilor of being a child molester based on what a friend told him. No evidence has been provided to support the claim.
On March 16, two former mayors and four former councilors from Ontario called for Rodriguez to be stripped of his city titles.
Take our confidential survey to share your opinion about what’s happening at Ontario city hall. This will take about 5 minutes. The survey closes at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 21.
Click here to start:
Malheur Enterprise Survey
