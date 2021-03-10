PUBLIC NOTICES

Sealed Bids, Farmers Supply Cooperative, County Court, Treasure Valley Community College, Estate of Jeanne Margason Robinson, City of Vale

Vale Irrigation is accepting Sealed Bids on the following: 2009 Ford F-150 4x4 Short Box Gray Pickup and a 1986 Ford F-150 Manual Long Box White. Bids must be received by 12:00 pm on 03/11/[email protected] the District Office. For more information call 541.473.3243.

Publish Date: February 24, 2021 and March 3 & 10, 2021

_______________________________________________________________________________________

NOTICE OF THE 86th ANNUAL MEETING

The 86th Annual Meeting of Farmers Supply Cooperative, Inc. will be held via Zoom Video and Audio conferencing on Thursday, March 25, 2021 beginning at 1 p.m. This will be a joint Annual Meeting of the Members and the Board of Directors.

AGENDA

1. Election – Director for District 2 and Director at Large

2. Any other business that may be presented at the meeting will be considered

3. Annual Audit reporting

Board of Directors

Farmers Supply Cooperative, Inc.

Ken Laubacher, Secretary

Publish Dates: March 10 & 17, 2021

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Ilea May Jones Case No. 6175. Notice is hereby given that Neal Mills Jones and Robin Ann Figueroa have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Co-Personal Representatives at the office of their attorneys, Butler & Looney, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published March 10, 2021.

Publish Dates: March 10, 17, and 24, 2021.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

Treasure Valley Community College

For

ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING SERVICES

Ontario, Oregon

FEBRUARY 8,2021

Treasure Valley Community College (TVCC), 650 College Boulevard, Ontario, OR 97914, is hereby requesting STATEMENTS OF QUALIFICATION to help the College hire a consultant to provide ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING SERVICES for the design and construction of the NURSING-ALLIED HEALTH PROFESSIONS CENTER on the main campus in Ontario.

The Request for Qualifications can be obtained by contacting Bernie Babcock, Owners Authorized Representative at [email protected] No other TVCC Administration, Faculty, Staff, or Board of Education members should be contacted by any firm or individual wishing to obtain a copy of the Request for Qualifications.

Statements of Qualification are due no later than 5:00 p.m., MST, on Monday, March 22, 2021. Statements shall be considered proprietary and confidential until completion of the RFQ and RFP process.

Publish Date: February 17 & 24, 2021 and March 3 & 10, 2021

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Larry A. Sullivan OSBN 783935

280 A Street East

P.O. Box 220

Vale, OR 97918

(541) 473-3141 Business

(541) 473-2651 Facsimile

[email protected]

Attorney for Personal Representative

IN THE COUNTY COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

Case No. 6171

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

In the Matter of the Estate of:

JEANNE MARGASON ROBINSON,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Paul Robinson has been appointed Personal

Representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the Personal Representative at P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the lawyer for the Personal Representative, Larry A. Sullivan, P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918.

DATED and first published on February 24, 2021.

Respectfully,

Larry A. Sullivan OSBN 783935

Attorney for Personal Representative

Publish Dates: February 24, 2021, and March 3 & 10, 2021

_______________________________________________________________________________________