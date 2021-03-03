MALHEUR COUNTY OBITUARY

Al Crummitt, 85-year-old former Vale, Oregon resident, passed away suddenly Tuesday, Feb. 23, at his home in Buffalo, Wyoming. (Submitted Information)

ALFRED E. CRUMMITT

December 22, 1935 ~ February 23, 2021

Al Crummitt, 85-year-old former Vale, Oregon resident, passed away suddenly Tuesday, Feb. 23, at his home in Buffalo, Wyoming.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 4, at 2 p.m. from the LDS Church in Vale, with Bishop Paul Zinie officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday at the church. Interment will be in Valley View Cemetery in Vale with graveside services to follow the funeral.

Donations in Al’s memory may be made to the LDS Church in Vale in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo, Wyoming, or the Lienkaemper Funeral Chapel at 222 Yakima St. S. in Vale. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.

Alfred Edward Crummitt was born on Dec. 22, 1935, in Jewelsburg, Colorado, the second child to Alfred and Neoda Crummitt. He moved to Vale as a child with his family, where he grew up and attended school. He attended Vale High School, where his sport was boxing.

After high school Al joined the U.S. Air Force, where he was an aircraft mechanic. He was married on Oct. 19, 1955, to Joan Nelson in Washington state where Al was stationed with the Air Force. While raising their family, Al and Joan were stationed in Japan, Alaska, Texas and Oregon, and he did two tours of duty in Vietnam and also served in the Philippine islands.

Following a military career that was over 20 years, Al and Joan settled in Vale, where Joan passed away in October of 2019. Al loved the mountains, as this is where he and his wife felt closest to God. Following Joan’s death he moved to Buffalo, Wyoming, where his Heavenly father directed him, at the foot of the Bighorn Mountains. He is now reunited with his beautiful wife. As a father, husband, brother, grandfather and friend, Al had many talents but most of all he persevered. He served his God, family and country with honor and dignity. All is well, and God be with him until we meet again.

He is survived by his daughters Sally Kelliher and her husband Jim of Riverton, Wyoming, Donna Blackburn and her husband Jonathon of Fairbanks, Alaska and Janet Riddles and her husband Phillip of Danbury, Connecticut; sons Keith Crummitt and his wife Carolyn of Anchorage, Alaska and Roger Crummitt and his wife Maudrena of Preston, Idaho; sisters Anna Lee Moss of Caldwell, Idaho and Anna Barbara Bennett of California. Both his sisters are a blessing to the family and the family is grateful for their kindness and example of love. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and two sisters.