EHS Administrative Assistant
US Silica/EP Minerals is currently looking for an EHS Administrative Assistant at our Vale, Oregon site. This position will assist the EHS Manager with coordinating the operations safety and environmental programs with a passion for improving health and safety culture.
Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
· Promote safety first attitude.
· Coordinate HSE committee monthly meetings.
· Assist with safety audits & inspection programs at the mine and plant.
· Maintain compliance documentation required by company policy, state, and federal regulations.
· Assist with developing and implementing safety training programs.
· Assist with incident, accident, and worker comp reporting.
· Assist with New Miner and Annual MSHA training.
· Order and maintain safety supplies for the site.
· PPE compliance audits and respirator fit tests.
· Assist post-accident drug testing, dust sampling, noise sampling and annual employee health testing.
· Calibrate IH and OCC equipment.
Other requirements:
· High school diploma or G.E.D. College degree preferred in Environmental Health and Safety and/or work-related experience for two to three (2-3) years pertaining to safety management, or regulatory reporting
· Willingness to obtain additional certifications as needed. (MSHA Trainer, Method 9, herbicide,..)
· Microsoft Office – (Excel with basic formula knowledge, Word, PowerPoint)
· Good communication skills – written and verbal.
· Read and interpret documents, such as permits, safety rules, and procedure manuals.
· Speak effectively before groups.
· Work independently in a fast-paced environment
· Good organizational skills and time management.
This is a full-time position with a competitive benefits package. Successful candidates must pass a post offer background check and drug screen.
If interested, please apply on-line at www.ussilica.com.
______________________________________________________________________________________
CDL Driver
US Silica/EP Minerals is currently looking for CDL Drivers at the Vale, Oregon site. This position ensures the Vale production facility is supplied with ores from our Drewsey, OR mine site in a timely, efficient, safe and lawful manner.
The responsibilities include but are not limited to:
· Safety is a priority; observe road conditions and communicate safety issues.
· Operate double belly dump trailers and belt trailers that deliver ore from the mine sites to the production facility.
· Manage plant waste loads
· Load trucks with front-end loaders and tarping of the product if needed.
· Inspect and maintain all equipment.
· Know and follow all state and federal regulations as well as company policies and procedures.
Other requirements:
· Current Class A Driver’s License with Doubles and Tankers endorsement.
· Qualifying DMV driving history
· Current DOT Physical/Medical card.
· Excellent driving and safety record
· Good attendance history and ability to work a flexible work schedule.
Successful candidates must pass a post offer background check and drug screen.
If interested, please apply on-line at www.ussilica.com
______________________________________________________________________________________
Production Worker
US Silica/EP Minerals is currently taking applications for our Production Worker position at the Vale, Oregon site.
The responsibilities include but are not limited to:
· Working safely is priority
· Packs product into bags, bulk bags, boxes and bulk hopper rail cars
· Completes or assists with bulk car cleaning, sealing, purging and switching
· Uses manual and automatic palletizer
· Identifies bag type, pallet type, and code stickers
· Dump broken bags and re-feed non-conforming product
· Check and record bag weights
· Stacks or re-stacks bags or boxes on pallets as required
Other requirements:
· High school diploma, GED, or equivalent experience
· Ability to communicate effectively (written and verbal)
· Ability to work in a fast-paced environment.
· Ability to work independently.
· Ability to work a flexible work schedule.
· Good attendance history.
· Multi-Tasking skills.
Successful candidates must pass a post offer background check and drug screen. If interested, please apply on-line at www.ussilica.com.