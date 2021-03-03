EMPLOYMENT

Positions include Production Worker, CDL Driver, EHS Administrative Assistant

EHS Administrative Assistant

US Silica/EP Minerals is currently looking for an EHS Administrative Assistant at our Vale, Oregon site. This position will assist the EHS Manager with coordinating the operations safety and environmental programs with a passion for improving health and safety culture.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

· Promote safety first attitude.

· Coordinate HSE committee monthly meetings.

· Assist with safety audits & inspection programs at the mine and plant.

· Maintain compliance documentation required by company policy, state, and federal regulations.

· Assist with developing and implementing safety training programs.

· Assist with incident, accident, and worker comp reporting.

· Assist with New Miner and Annual MSHA training.

· Order and maintain safety supplies for the site.

· PPE compliance audits and respirator fit tests.

· Assist post-accident drug testing, dust sampling, noise sampling and annual employee health testing.

· Calibrate IH and OCC equipment.

Other requirements:

· High school diploma or G.E.D. College degree preferred in Environmental Health and Safety and/or work-related experience for two to three (2-3) years pertaining to safety management, or regulatory reporting

· Willingness to obtain additional certifications as needed. (MSHA Trainer, Method 9, herbicide,..)

· Microsoft Office – (Excel with basic formula knowledge, Word, PowerPoint)

· Good communication skills – written and verbal.

· Read and interpret documents, such as permits, safety rules, and procedure manuals.

· Speak effectively before groups.

· Work independently in a fast-paced environment

· Good organizational skills and time management.

This is a full-time position with a competitive benefits package. Successful candidates must pass a post offer background check and drug screen.

If interested, please apply on-line at www.ussilica.com.

______________________________________________________________________________________

CDL Driver

US Silica/EP Minerals is currently looking for CDL Drivers at the Vale, Oregon site. This position ensures the Vale production facility is supplied with ores from our Drewsey, OR mine site in a timely, efficient, safe and lawful manner.

The responsibilities include but are not limited to:

· Safety is a priority; observe road conditions and communicate safety issues.

· Operate double belly dump trailers and belt trailers that deliver ore from the mine sites to the production facility.

· Manage plant waste loads

· Load trucks with front-end loaders and tarping of the product if needed.

· Inspect and maintain all equipment.

· Know and follow all state and federal regulations as well as company policies and procedures.

Other requirements:

· Current Class A Driver’s License with Doubles and Tankers endorsement.

· Qualifying DMV driving history

· Current DOT Physical/Medical card.

· Excellent driving and safety record

· Good attendance history and ability to work a flexible work schedule.

Successful candidates must pass a post offer background check and drug screen.

If interested, please apply on-line at www.ussilica.com

______________________________________________________________________________________

Production Worker

US Silica/EP Minerals is currently taking applications for our Production Worker position at the Vale, Oregon site.

The responsibilities include but are not limited to:

· Working safely is priority

· Packs product into bags, bulk bags, boxes and bulk hopper rail cars

· Completes or assists with bulk car cleaning, sealing, purging and switching

· Uses manual and automatic palletizer

· Identifies bag type, pallet type, and code stickers

· Dump broken bags and re-feed non-conforming product

· Check and record bag weights

· Stacks or re-stacks bags or boxes on pallets as required

Other requirements:

· High school diploma, GED, or equivalent experience

· Ability to communicate effectively (written and verbal)

· Ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

· Ability to work independently.

· Ability to work a flexible work schedule.

· Good attendance history.

· Multi-Tasking skills.

Successful candidates must pass a post offer background check and drug screen. If interested, please apply on-line at www.ussilica.com.