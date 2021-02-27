Free NYSSA NEWS

The Girl Scout cookie sale runs to 2 p.m. Saturday at two locations. Correspondent Susan Barton has the scoop on that as well as a blood drive underway at Nyssa Elementary School.

Troop members have cookies on sale in Nyssa on Saturday, Feb. 27. (Contributed photo/Susan Barton)

Things are happening in Nyssa on this sunny Saturday, Feb. 27!

Girl Scout Troop 265 is holding their booth cookie sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Munk Family Dental and Nyssa Elementary School. Here’s your last chance to support Girl Scouts and get your supply of cookies!

Also at Nyssa Elementary, the NHS Key Club is coordinating a blood drive with the American Red Cross. There are three open slots for those who are interested in donating blood– two openings at 12:45 p.m. and one at 1:15 p.m. If these slots fit into your schedule, contact Megan at 208-401-5236 to make a reservation.

Restaurants are open for inside dining; the sun is shining and it's a beautiful day in our neighborhood!

Submit your Nyssa news to Susan Barton at [email protected].

Girl Scouts sell cookies at Munk Family Dental and Nyssa Elementary School on Feb. 27. (Contributed photo/Susan Barton)

The American Red Cross van welcomes donors at a Nyssa blood drive on Feb. 27. (Contributed photo/Susan Barton)