EMPLOYMENT

Positions include EHS Administrative Assistant, CDL Driver, Production Worker, Owyhee Irrigation

EHS Administrative Assistant

US Silica/EP Minerals is currently looking for an EHS Administrative Assistant at our Vale, Oregon site. This position will assist the EHS Manager with coordinating the operations safety and environmental programs with a passion for improving health and safety culture.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

· Promote safety first attitude.

· Coordinate HSE committee monthly meetings.

· Assist with safety audits & inspection programs at the mine and plant.

· Maintain compliance documentation required by company policy, state, and federal regulations.

· Assist with developing and implementing safety training programs.

· Assist with incident, accident, and worker comp reporting.

· Assist with New Miner and Annual MSHA training.

· Order and maintain safety supplies for the site.

· PPE compliance audits and respirator fit tests.

· Assist post-accident drug testing, dust sampling, noise sampling and annual employee health testing.

· Calibrate IH and OCC equipment.

Other requirements:

· High school diploma or G.E.D. College degree preferred in Environmental Health and Safety and/or work-related experience for two to three (2-3) years pertaining to safety management, or regulatory reporting

· Willingness to obtain additional certifications as needed. (MSHA Trainer, Method 9, herbicide,..)

· Microsoft Office – (Excel with basic formula knowledge, Word, PowerPoint)

· Good communication skills – written and verbal.

· Read and interpret documents, such as permits, safety rules, and procedure manuals.

· Speak effectively before groups.

· Work independently in a fast-paced environment

· Good organizational skills and time management.

This is a full-time position with a competitive benefits package. Successful candidates must pass a post offer background check and drug screen.

If interested, please apply on-line at www.ussilica.com.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

CDL Driver

US Silica/EP Minerals is currently looking for CDL Drivers at the Vale, Oregon site. This position ensures the Vale production facility is supplied with ores from our Drewsey, OR mine site in a timely, efficient, safe and lawful manner.

The responsibilities include but are not limited to:

· Safety is a priority; observe road conditions and communicate safety issues.

· Operate double belly dump trailers and belt trailers that deliver ore from the mine sites to the production facility.

· Manage plant waste loads

· Load trucks with front-end loaders and tarping of the product if needed.

· Inspect and maintain all equipment.

· Know and follow all state and federal regulations as well as company policies and procedures.

Other requirements:

· Current Class A Driver’s License with Doubles and Tankers endorsement.

· Qualifying DMV driving history

· Current DOT Physical/Medical card.

· Excellent driving and safety record

· Good attendance history and ability to work a flexible work schedule.

Successful candidates must pass a post offer background check and drug screen.

If interested, please apply on-line at www.ussilica.com

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Production Worker

US Silica/EP Minerals is currently taking applications for our Production Worker position at the Vale, Oregon site.

The responsibilities include but are not limited to:

· Working safely is priority

· Packs product into bags, bulk bags, boxes and bulk hopper rail cars

· Completes or assists with bulk car cleaning, sealing, purging and switching

· Uses manual and automatic palletizer

· Identifies bag type, pallet type, and code stickers

· Dump broken bags and re-feed non-conforming product

· Check and record bag weights

· Stacks or re-stacks bags or boxes on pallets as required

Other requirements:

· High school diploma, GED, or equivalent experience

· Ability to communicate effectively (written and verbal)

· Ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

· Ability to work independently.

· Ability to work a flexible work schedule.

· Good attendance history.

· Multi-Tasking skills.

Successful candidates must pass a post offer background check and drug screen. If interested, please apply on-line at www.ussilica.com.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Herbicide Applicator / Maintenance worker

The applicant will report to the Owyhee Irrigation District Foreman for assignment. During the water season duties will be assigned by the Environmental Coordinator at the direction of Management. During the maintenance season job duties may vary with a wide variety of system and building maintenance activities. Job Overview

Maintain Right-of-ways and water delivery system managed by Owyhee Irrigation District. Primary Responsibilities and Duties

· Operate / handle, Sprayers, and chemicals, to control Vegetation both terrestrial and aquatic. Mix or apply pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, or insecticides through sprays, dusts, vapors, soil incorporation, or chemical application.

· Maintain and do minor repairs on application equipment.

· Operate computer inventory and record keeping

· Control methods for vegetation include cultural, mechanical, chemical and biological.

Qualifications

· Have and Maintain a Public Pesticide Applicator License with Aquatic and Right-of-way endorsements within 30 days of hire.

· Maintain a minimum of a valid Class B CDL with Hazmat endorsement within 60 days of hire.

· Pass and maintain respiratory protection certification without limitations required for the duties.

· Able to lift or move up to 50 pounds.

· Able to work independently

· Work well with co-workers , water users and the public.

Employment application available:

· Owyhee Irrigation District 422 Thunderegg Blvd. Nyssa, OR 97913 Website: https://www.owyheeirrigation.org/