Feasibility Study RFP

TREASURE VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

RFP Submittal Due Date/Time: 5:00 p.m. MST, March 5, 2021

The primary goals and deliverables:

- Provide information about possible proposed projects, preliminary or additional donor prospects and recommendations necessary to prepare and carry out a Major Gift Campaign for a Nursing & Allied Health Professions Center.

- Develop a “Campaign Case for Support,” to be presented to potential donors and interviewees participating in the Study. The Case will present the compelling need, the outcomes, a breakdown of the estimated program/project costs and its corresponding funding goals. An expanded version of this Case will also serve as the basis for grant proposals to leverage corporation and foundation giving.

- Develop an initial prospect list of individuals, corporations and foundations who have the capacity to provide significant support for the campaign ($25,000 and above). These identified individuals, corporation and foundation leaders will be invited to participate in the planning process through confidential interviews, to engage their feedback on proposed plans and assess their willingness to support the campaign through a financial commitment and leadership involvement.

- Based on interview outcomes, assess the likelihood of success, with a recommendation for both a working and an aspirational goal, and potential phasing of the project.

- Draft and present a written Campaign Feasibility Study Report that specifically summarizes the following:

· An Executive Summary of key findings, conclusions and recommendations;

· Recommendation of a realistic campaign goal;

· Recommended revisions to the campaign’s case for support/prospectus, based upon feedback from study interviews;

· Recommendations and action timeline to guide the project leadership team, campaign leadership and staff through a “quiet phase” to full campaign completion;

· An overview of the volunteer, staffing and consulting structure needed to support a successful campaign, with a corresponding campaign budget.

- A committee from the college will evaluate the submitted RFP’s and will select firms to interview.

Publish Date: February 17 & 24, 2021

Vale Irrigation is accepting Sealed Bids on the following: 2009 Ford F-150 4x4 Short Box Gray Pickup and a 1986 Ford F-150 Manual Long Box White. Bids must be received by 12:00 pm on 03/11/[email protected] the District Office. For more information call 541.473.3243.

Publish Date: February 24, 2021 and March 3 & 10, 2021

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the front door of the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, 151 B Street W, in the City of Vale, Oregon, defendant’s interest will be sold, subject to redemption, in the real property commonly known as: 1303 MORTON STREET, VALE, OREGON. The court case number is 20CV15045, where BROWN PALACE, is the plaintiff, and RYAN NEIL HIATT, are the defendants. The sale is a public auction to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check, in hand, made out to Malheur County Sheriff’s Office. For more information on this sale go to: www.oregonsheriffs.com/sales.htm

Publish Date: February 10, 17, and 24, 2021 and March 3, 2021

Larry A. Sullivan OSBN 783935

280 A Street East

P.O. Box 220

Vale, OR 97918

(541) 473-3141 Business

(541) 473-2651 Facsimile

[email protected]

Attorney for Personal Representative

IN THE COUNTY COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

Case No. 6171

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

In the Matter of the Estate of:

JEANNE MARGASON ROBINSON,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Paul Robinson has been appointed Personal

Representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the Personal Representative at P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the lawyer for the Personal Representative, Larry A. Sullivan, P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918.

DATED and first published on February 24, 2021.

Respectfully,

Larry A. Sullivan OSBN 783935

Attorney for Personal Representative

Publish Dates: February 24, 2021, and March 3 & 10, 2021

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

Treasure Valley Community College

For

ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING SERVICES

Ontario, Oregon

FEBRUARY 8,2021

Treasure Valley Community College (TVCC), 650 College Boulevard, Ontario, OR 97914, is hereby requesting STATEMENTS OF QUALIFICATION to help the College hire a consultant to provide ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING SERVICES for the design and construction of the NURSING-ALLIED HEALTH PROFESSIONS CENTER on the main campus in Ontario.

The Request for Qualifications can be obtained by contacting Bernie Babcock, Owners Authorized Representative at [email protected] No other TVCC Administration, Faculty, Staff, or Board of Education members should be contacted by any firm or individual wishing to obtain a copy of the Request for Qualifications.

Statements of Qualification are due no later than 5:00 p.m., MST, on Monday, March 22, 2021. Statements shall be considered proprietary and confidential until completion of the RFQ and RFP process.

Publish Date: February 17 & 24, 2021 and March 3 & 10, 2021