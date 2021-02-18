WEATHER

The National Weather Service forecast several inches of snow starting Thursday evening and overnight.

A weather system is expected to roll over Malheur County Thursday evening, bringing with it snow that forecasters say "will continue most of the night."

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning to take effect at 5 p.m. Thursday and goes until 5 a.m. Friday. The weather agency said the Treasure Valley area could get 3 to 5 inches of snow with as much as 9 inches in higher elevations.

The temperature is forecast to dip to about 30 in Ontario. The forecast for Ontario indicates 2 to 4 inches of snow.

