WEATHER
Malheur County, get ready for more snow
The National Weather Service forecast several inches of snow starting Thursday evening and overnight.
The Enterprise
February 18, 2021 at 7:11am
A weather system is expected to roll over Malheur County Thursday evening, bringing with it snow that forecasters say "will continue most of the night."
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning to take effect at 5 p.m. Thursday and goes until 5 a.m. Friday. The weather agency said the Treasure Valley area could get 3 to 5 inches of snow with as much as 9 inches in higher elevations.
The temperature is forecast to dip to about 30 in Ontario. The forecast for Ontario indicates 2 to 4 inches of snow.
LATEST FORECAST: National Weather Service
LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS: Oregon TripCheck
The Enterprise will provide updates as the forecast or conditions change.
