NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the front door of the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, 151 B Street W, in the City of Vale, Oregon, defendant’s interest will be sold, subject to redemption, in the real property commonly known as: 1303 MORTON STREET, VALE, OREGON. The court case number is 20CV15045, where BROWN PALACE, is the plaintiff, and RYAN NEIL HIATT, are the defendants. The sale is a public auction to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check, in hand, made out to Malheur County Sheriff’s Office. For more information on this sale go to: www.oregonsheriffs.com/sales.htm

Publish Date: February 10, 17, and 24, 2021 and March 3, 2021

Public Notice: Barren Valley Complex Wild Horse Fertility Control Project– Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Vale District.

In 2021, BLM will be initiating fertility control measures in wild horse Herd Management Areas (HMAs) within the Barren Valley Complex. This includes the Sand Springs, Coyote Lake/Alvord-Tule Springs, and Sheepshead/Heath Creek HMAs. The fertility control actions will continue throughout the year as conditions permit. The actions to be taken were analyzed in the Barren Valley Complex Population Management Plan, DOI-BLM-ORWA-V000-2019-0040-EA. The document can be viewed at eplanning.blm.gov. For more information, please call 541-473-6221.

Publish Date: February 17, 2021

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

Treasure Valley Community College

For

ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING SERVICES

Ontario, Oregon

FEBRUARY 8,2021

Treasure Valley Community College (TVCC), 650 College Boulevard, Ontario, OR 97914, is hereby requesting STATEMENTS OF QUALIFICATION to help the College hire a consultant to provide ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING SERVICES for the design and construction of the NURSING-ALLIED HEALTH PROFESSIONS CENTER on the main campus in Ontario.

The Request for Qualifications can be obtained by contacting Bernie Babcock, Owners Authorized Representative at [email protected] No other TVCC Administration, Faculty, Staff, or Board of Education members should be contacted by any firm or individual wishing to obtain a copy of the Request for Qualifications.

Statements of Qualification are due no later than 5:00 p.m., MST, on Monday, March 22, 2021. Statements shall be considered proprietary and confidential until completion of the RFQ and RFP process.

Publish Date: February 17 & 24, 2021 and March 3 & 10, 2021

Feasibility Study RFP

TREASURE VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

RFP Submittal Due Date/Time: 5:00 p.m. MST, March 5, 2021

The primary goals and deliverables:

- Provide information about possible proposed projects, preliminary or additional donor prospects and recommendations necessary to prepare and carry out a Major Gift Campaign for a Nursing & Allied Health Professions Center.

- Develop a “Campaign Case for Support,” to be presented to potential donors and interviewees participating in the Study. The Case will present the compelling need, the outcomes, a breakdown of the estimated program/project costs and its corresponding funding goals. An expanded version of this Case will also serve as the basis for grant proposals to leverage corporation and foundation giving.

- Develop an initial prospect list of individuals, corporations and foundations who have the capacity to provide significant support for the campaign ($25,000 and above). These identified individuals, corporation and foundation leaders will be invited to participate in the planning process through confidential interviews, to engage their feedback on proposed plans and assess their willingness to support the campaign through a financial commitment and leadership involvement.

- Based on interview outcomes, assess the likelihood of success, with a recommendation for both a working and an aspirational goal, and potential phasing of the project.

- Draft and present a written Campaign Feasibility Study Report that specifically summarizes the following:

· An Executive Summary of key findings, conclusions and recommendations;

· Recommendation of a realistic campaign goal;

· Recommended revisions to the campaign’s case for support/prospectus, based upon feedback from study interviews;

· Recommendations and action timeline to guide the project leadership team, campaign leadership and staff through a “quiet phase” to full campaign completion;

· An overview of the volunteer, staffing and consulting structure needed to support a successful campaign, with a corresponding campaign budget.

- A committee from the college will evaluate the submitted RFP’s and will select firms to interview.

Publish Date: February 17 & 24, 2021