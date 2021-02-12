PUBLIC SAFETY

Jessie Malchow, 66, died at the scene of the wreck after the Dodge pickup he was driving left the road and slammed into an irrigation canal.

A Vale man died Tuesday near Adrian after the pickup he was driving missed a curve and crashed into an irrigation canal. (Oregon State Police photo)

ADRIAN – A 66-year-old Vale man died Tuesday when the Dodge pickup he was driving missed a curve and left the roadway and crashed into an irrigation canal where the vehicle burst into flames.

The Oregon State Police said Jessie Malchow died at the scene of the crash on Oregon Highway 201, just north of Adrian.

The crash occurred just after noon.

Malchow was driving north and returning to Vale from an appointment at the Veterans Administration in Boise, said OSP Lt. Mark Duncan.

State police troopers assisted by the Adrian Fire Department, the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office and personnel from the state Transportation Department responded to the scene.

