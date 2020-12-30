NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
10:00 a.m.
Vale Senior Citizens Center
100 Longfellow St So, Vale, Oregon
We will be electing officers for the upcoming year, and will be hearing a “State of the Center” address from our current President Irene Christ.
Members must be in good standing (dues paid and current) in order to vote in the Officer Election. The Nomination Committee will have recommendations and nominations will also be taken from the floor from members in good standing.
Publish Date: December 30, 2020 and January 6, 2021
Larry A. Sullivan OSBN 783935
280 A Street East
P.O. Box 220
Vale, OR 97918
(541) 473-3141 Business
(541) 473-2651 Facsimile
Attorney for Personal Representative
IN THE COUNTY COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON
FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR
Case No. 6152
NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS
In the Matter of the Estate of:
GLEN ALLEN SCHOENEMAN,
Deceased.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kimberly Hetherington has been appointed as Personal Representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the Personal Representative at P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred.
All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional
information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the lawyer for the Personal Representative, Larry A. Sullivan, P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918.
DATED and first published on December 23, 2020.
Respectfully,
Larry A. Sullivan OSBN 783935
Attorney for Personal Representative
Publish Date: December 23 & 30, 2020 and January 6, 2021