PUBLIC NOTICES

Vale Senior Citizens Center, Estate of Glen Allen Schoeneman

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

10:00 a.m.

Vale Senior Citizens Center

100 Longfellow St So, Vale, Oregon

We will be electing officers for the upcoming year, and will be hearing a “State of the Center” address from our current President Irene Christ.

Members must be in good standing (dues paid and current) in order to vote in the Officer Election. The Nomination Committee will have recommendations and nominations will also be taken from the floor from members in good standing.

Publish Date: December 30, 2020 and January 6, 2021

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Larry A. Sullivan OSBN 783935

280 A Street East

P.O. Box 220

Vale, OR 97918

(541) 473-3141 Business

(541) 473-2651 Facsimile

[email protected]

Attorney for Personal Representative

IN THE COUNTY COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

Case No. 6152

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

In the Matter of the Estate of:

GLEN ALLEN SCHOENEMAN,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kimberly Hetherington has been appointed as Personal Representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the Personal Representative at P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional

information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the lawyer for the Personal Representative, Larry A. Sullivan, P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918.

DATED and first published on December 23, 2020.

Respectfully,

Larry A. Sullivan OSBN 783935

Attorney for Personal Representative

Publish Date: December 23 & 30, 2020 and January 6, 2021